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Thailand deploys AI system to manage agricultural supply

The system integrates data on production, prices and local conditions to forecast when and where crops will enter the market and estimate their volumes. It can also identify areas at risk of supply gluts and price pressure, allowing authorities to prepare timely responses.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has launched an AI-powered agricultural management system to analyse data and forecast crop output and prices, enabling authorities to identify risks and respond before problems arise.

The “Near Harvest” system was developed by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce and officially launched on September 30. It was developed through cooperation among four ministries: Commerce; Agriculture and Cooperatives; Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation; and Digital Economy and Society.

The system is being piloted for the rice harvest before being expanded to other agricultural products.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the system integrates data on production, prices and local conditions to forecast when and where crops will enter the market and estimate their volumes. It can also identify areas at risk of supply gluts and price pressure, allowing authorities to prepare timely responses.

TPSO Director Nanthaphong Chiralertpong said Thailand’s challenge in stabilising agricultural prices is not a lack of data, but the fact that key information is scattered across different agencies.

AI and digital technologies could help connect and analyse these datasets to provide a comprehensive picture of production, cultivated areas, output, markets and prices, he said.

A key feature of the system is its use of farm registration data and satellite imagery to forecast harvest timing, crop volumes and areas where large amounts of produce could reach the market simultaneously. The information is analysed alongside local prices to assess both supply levels and potential price pressure.

The system can identify at-risk areas down to the sub-district level, helping authorities to tailor responses to local conditions rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

Once an area is identified as facing a large incoming supply and potential price risks, local authorities can quickly consider and implement appropriate measures, shifting the management approach from responding to problems after they occur to preparing for risks in advance.

The system serves both central and local authorities. At the central level, officials can monitor overall agricultural conditions, high-risk areas and the effectiveness of measures taken. Provincial trade offices and local agencies can use the data to monitor production, assess risks, propose or implement measures and report results through the system.

Agricultural agencies can also use the data to monitor local production and strengthen data sharing among government bodies.

The Thai Ministry of Commerce aims to use the system not only to manage agricultural supply and stabilise prices but also to increase the value of farm products across the entire chain, from production and harvesting to processing and marketing./.

VNA
#Thailand #AI system #agricultural management #agricultural supply #Thai Ministry of Commerce Thailand
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