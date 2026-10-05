Philippines faces drought risk nationwide

Hanoi (VNA) – All provinces in the Philippines could be affected by drought and dry conditions in March 2027, according to the country's Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

In its October 2026 to March 2027 outlook, the state science agency indicated that drought could begin as early as October in some areas and persist until the last week of March 2027, reported the local media.

The dry conditions are expected to gradually spread across the country, with the entire Philippines projected to be affected by drought in March next year.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has also issued monthly rainfall forecasts from October 2026 to March 2027.

Notably, from December 2026 to March 2027, the DOST forecast rainfall levels to be considerably below normal nationwide, increasing the risk of prolonged drought./.​