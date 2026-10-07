Indonesia expand carbon market incentives

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia is offering carbon market incentive schemes to global business leaders investing in green projects across the archipelago, said Coordinating Minister for Food Zulkifli Hasan.



Zulkifli said carbon pricing mechanisms will allow investors to unlock additional financial value from verifiable emissions reductions in Indonesia, reported the Antara.



He outlined three primary sectors open to green investment, including sustainable agriculture through low-emission rice cultivation, waste-to-energy processing, and marine conservation through blue carbon development.



As chair of the Carbon Economic Value (NEK) Steering Committee, he said Jakarta is streamlining regulatory frameworks and strengthening carbon trading governance to ensure high-credibility carbon assets.



Government projections indicate that the carbon pricing framework could mobilise up to 5.8 billion USD in green investment while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 570 million tCO2e./.

VNA