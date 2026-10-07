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Indonesia, Timor-Leste uphold new economic potential

Addressing the Bali–Timor-Leste Business Forum in Denpasar, Bali, last weekend, Bali Governor Wayan Koster said the two sides are well-placed to develop sectors where their respective strengths can complement each other.

A shop in Jakarta, Indonesia (Photo: VNA)
A shop in Jakarta, Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Bali province and Timor-Leste are seeking to explore more cooperation opportunities in tourism, agriculture, livestock farming and trade as the two countries further expand economic ties following Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN, reported the local media.

Addressing the Bali–Timor-Leste Business Forum in Denpasar, Bali, last weekend, Bali Governor Wayan Koster said the two sides are well-placed to develop sectors where their respective strengths can complement each other.

Bali now holds strengths in a range of agricultural products, including salak, oranges, mangosteens, mangoes and rice, while also developing its livestock and tourism industries.

Tourism is seen as an area with particularly clear potential for cooperation. As of early October, Bali welcomed around 4.6 million foreigners, including about 30,000 from Timor-Leste. The figures indicate that travel flows between the two markets have already been established, while opening up more opportunities to develop tourism products and routes linking Bali and Timor-Leste./.

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