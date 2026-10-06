Thailand, Laos push for single inspection plan at border

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and Laos have discussed introducing a single inspection checkpoint for customs and immigration procedures to streamline cross-border trade and strengthen regional connectivity.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on October 2 that the proposal was discussed at the 23rd Meeting of the Joint Commission (JC) on Bilateral Cooperation between Thailand and Laos, held from September 30 to October 2 in Luang Prabang, Laos.

​Under the proposed model, customs authorities and other relevant agencies from Thailand and Laos, and potentially China, would coordinate inspections at a single location. Goods would undergo customs and other procedures only once instead of separate procedures by each side, significantly reducing the time and costs for businesses.

Sihasak said Laos is seeking to serve as a bridge connecting Thailand, Vietnam and China through road and rail networks, a direction strongly supported by Thailand.

The two countries have cooperated in building five Thailand-Laos friendship bridges and are constructing a sixth to facilitate the movement of goods from Thailand through Laos to China.

He noted that Laos’ economic growth of around 4% this year clearly reflects the benefits of leveraging its geographic position.

While in Laos, the Thai FM also visited the Vientiane Logistics Park and Thanaleng Dry Port in Vientiane, which produce value-added goods, providing cold storage, and handling cargo transshipment to Vietnam and China./.