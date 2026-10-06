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Thailand, Laos, Myanmar join hands to tackle transboundary haze pollution

Thailand, Laos and Myanmar have officially launched a joint action plan to address seasonal haze pollution and forest fires, a serious environmental issue affecting large areas of the Mekong subregion.

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand, Laos and Myanmar have officially launched a joint action plan to address seasonal haze pollution and forest fires, a serious environmental issue affecting large areas of the Mekong subregion.

The tripartite initiative was launched by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Governments of Laos and Myanmar.

The Joint Plan of Action – CLEAR Sky Strategy (2024–2030) aims to reduce fire hotspots, improve air-quality monitoring and promote more sustainable land management. It stands for five priorities: Continued Commitment, Leveraging Mechanisms, Experience Sharing, Air Quality Network, and Response.

The strategy builds on a trilateral agreement reached in April 2023 and complements the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.

The three countries will establish a shared fire-risk map, strengthen cooperation among firefighters and develop a joint monitoring system providing real-time air-quality and PM2.5 data. They will also improve public health warnings and study the impacts of haze on health, the economy, and the environment.

The plan also promotes sustainable farming practices, technology transfer and public awareness campaigns to reduce agricultural residue burning. The countries also plan to strengthen law enforcement and coordination among environmental, agricultural, health and security agencies.

A joint working group comprising the national focal points of the three countries will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the plan and meet at least once a year.

The plan also calls for support from other ASEAN members, the private sector and international partners to thoroughly solve the root causes of seasonal transboundary haze pollution./.​

VNA
#Thailand #Laos #Myanmar #transboundary haze pollution #CLEAR Sky Strategy Laos Myanmar Thailand
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