Malaysia calls on ASEAN to jointly tackle haze

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has stressed that the issue of transboundary haze pollution must be tackled through collective action and regional cooperation, calling on ASEAN member states to fully uphold their preventive responsibilities rather than blame one another, according to the local media.

Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Arthur Joseph Kurup said on October 6 as host of the 28th Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee (MSC) Meeting in 2027, Malaysia would use its chairmanship to translate the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP) into concrete action by enhancing data sharing, improving law enforcement and cross-border cooperation.

Malaysia proposed two strategic initiatives. The first is science diplomacy, aimed at expanding the use of data and technology in policymaking for haze prevention and management. The second is a Sustainable Haze Fund, which will ensure stable financing for fire prevention and haze management across the region.

Meanwhile on September 18, Indonesia approved Malaysia’s request for aerial firefighting assistance, including water bombing and cloud seeding, to contain the fires./.

​