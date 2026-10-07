VinFast to launch eBus platform in US

Hanoi (VNA) – VinFast announced at the 2026 American Public Transportation Association TRANSform and EXPO that it is launching its eBus electric bus platform in the US through a partnership with NextMove.



Certified vehicles are expected to begin deliveries in the first quarter of 2028, the firm said on October 6.



The companies will provide buses, charging infrastructure, maintenance and operations support to agencies. The only thing agencies have to provide is the driver and the insurance.



VinFast North America CEO Brian Finnerty said the introduction of VinFast electric buses to the US marks an important step in the company’s long-term investment strategy in the market. He noted that VinFast is stepping up investment in the US and working with partners such as NexMove to support cities, transit operators and businesses in their transition to sustainable transport amid growing demand for cleaner and smarter urban mobility.



​The electric buses use LFP batteries, with models starting at a 266-kilowatt-hour battery and a range of over 180 miles on a single charge, and that can be topped up from 20% to 80% in 45 minutes. Additionally, the programme looks to provide 97% or greater uptime both for the vehicles and for the charging infrastructure.



Vehicles will host artificial intelligence cameras and 4D radar for real-time safety alerts, as well as intelligent systems for changing management and fleet communication.



The partners said that they came to the transportation as a service model due to electric bus performance in the US being fragmented as the technology has begun to roll out.



NexMove Co-founder Paul Gioupis said the company aims to provide agencies, private fleet operators, dealers and transportation providers with a streamlined way to electrify their fleets by delivering vehicles, infrastructure and operational services under a single commitment and contract.



NextMove will also work with VinFast towards US manufacturing that meets Federal Transit Administration requirements./.

VNA