Business

Vietnam's national brand value jumps 45% to over 462 bln USD

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai outlined Vietnam's National Brand Programme 's achievements, the role of business community and plans for brand development in a press interview ahead of the 10th Vietnam National Brand Product recognition ceremony on October 16.

National Brand products are on display at the Vietnam National Brand International Forum. (Photo: VNA)
National Brand products are on display at the Vietnam National Brand International Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's national brand was valued at 462.279 billion USD this year, up 45.14% from 2020 and ranking 32nd among 193 countries, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai cited Brand Finance, a UK-based brand valuation consultancy.

Thai outlined Vietnam's National Brand Programme's achievements, the role of business community and plans for brand development in a press interview ahead of the 10th Vietnam National Brand Product recognition ceremony on October 16.

He said the programme has helped lift the value of the country's brand and the competitiveness of its companies in the two decades since its launch, raising the standing of Vietnamese goods in global markets. It is a long-term, state-led trade promotion effort that ties product and corporate branding to national reputation and competitiveness. It has built a common framework for the State and companies to develop Vietnamese brands, anchored on quality, innovation and pioneering capacity.

According to Brand Finance, companies with products recognised under the programme hold half of the 50 most valuable brands in Vietnam, including five of the top 10, or about 69.1% of the group's total value.

Premium, competitive brands have changed how the world sees Vietnam as a country able to innovate and produce high-value goods, and as a reliable economic partner. That bolsters confidence among consumers, partners and foreign investors, adds to Vietnam's appeal and elevates its position in global value chains, he said.

Recognised companies are a key driver of production, exports and economic competitiveness. Over 10 selection cycles, their number has grown from 30 firms with 50 products in 2008 to 227 with 499 products in 2026.

The 227 companies recognised in 2026 generated more than 2.5 quadrillion VND (96.1 billion USD) in revenue in 2025, with exports above 262 trillion VND. They contributed over 133 trillion VND to the State budget, employed more than 760,000 workers and spent nearly 5 trillion VND on social welfare.

Research and development spending reached almost 43.6 trillion VND, up more than 6% from 2024. The companies registered nearly 5,700 trademarks, patents and utility solutions and obtained over 2,400 international certificates and standards.

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Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai (Photo: VNA)

Their focus on technology, quality and compliance with international standards has improved productivity, raised product value and widened markets. It also positions the group to take a leading role in supporting domestic suppliers, strengthening economic self-reliance and boosting Vietnamese goods in global value chains.

Thai said the programme will draw up a national brand development strategy through 2035, with a vision to 2045, linking product, corporate and sectoral brands to the national brand. It will lean on the strengths of key economic sectors, draw in ministries, agencies, localities and businesses, and pair economic strength with Vietnamese cultural and human values to raise the country's value, reputation and appeal globally.

Building on that, the programme will keep improving companies' brand-building and management capacity, with "quality – innovation – pioneering capacity" as its base. Digital transformation, green transition and compliance with international standards will get greater emphasis to help firms build credibility, compete and grow sustainably.

Vietnamese brands will also get support to expand globally and regionally through more promotion and brand protection, and stronger links with diplomacy, culture, tourism and external communications. The programme aims to develop firms with strong brands that can lead their industries, while making it easier for domestic companies to plug deeper into global value chains.

The overarching goal is to shift from "Made in Vietnam" to "Make in Vietnam", moving from participation in global value chains to a stronger position within them and consolidating the country's standing in international markets, he added./.

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#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Vietnamese goods #green transition #National Brand Programme #Vietnam's national brand #Brand Finance Vietnam
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