Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on October 7

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,638 VND/USD on October 7, down 7 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,920 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,356 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw slight decreases compared to those of the October 6 trading session.



At 8:30 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,800 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,180 VND/USD, down 10 VND from the previous session./.





VNA