Vietnam’s ties with Laos, Cambodia grow substantively, effectively: Deputy FM

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s relations with Laos and Cambodia have both developed positively, delivering substantive and effective results across various fields, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong has said.



In an interview granted to the press ahead of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visits to Laos on October 8–9 and to Cambodia on October 9–10, the official highlighted the significance of the visits and prospects for bilateral relations with the two neighbouring countries.



According to Cuong, the trips, to be made at the invitation of Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian PM Hun Manet, will be the Vietnamese PM's first official visits to the two countries.



The visits affirm the great importance and high priority Vietnam attaches to its relations with the two neighbours. They are expected to further deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, and the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia, the Deputy FM said.



He stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability and strengthening cooperation with neighbouring countries amid complex and unpredictable regional and global developments, noting that the visits aim to promote the implementation of the agreements and commitments reached by the three countries' senior leaders.



For Laos, the visit comes just days after the Lao National Assembly elected Saleumxay Kommasith as Prime Minister, providing an opportunity for the two PMs to discuss at an early stage orientations and measures to strengthen cooperation between the two governments in the new period.



For Cambodia, the trip takes place four months after Cambodian PM Hun Manet’s official visit to Vietnam, and the two sides now hold considerable room to further expand partnerships, particularly in trade, investment and tourism.



The visits are also expected to help foster friendship and people-to-people bonds, particularly among young people, Cuong said.



During his stay, PM Hung will hold in-depth discussions with the senior leaders of Laos and Cambodia on specific measures to promote cooperation, particularly in practical areas that serve the interests of each country.



Looking back on recent progress, Cuong said political ties between Vietnam and Laos have continued to deepen. Following the Party congresses of the two countries, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith paid a state visit to Vietnam, and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam made a state visit to Laos.



The Deputy FM noted the two Parties' top leaders choosing each other's countries as their first overseas destination reflect the special priority they give to bilateral ties.



Defence and security cooperation remains an important pillar, with the two countries closely coordinating to maintain political stability, ensure security and preserve peace and stability along their shared border.



Economic collaboration has also seen positive progress. Two-way trade reached about 3 billion USD in 2025, up 32% from 2024. Vietnam remains among the largest foreign investors in Laos, with about 300 projects worth around 7.04 billion USD in registered capital. The two sides are seeking to better tap their potential, particularly in infrastructure connectivity, energy, trade and investment.



Education – training connections and people-to-people exchanges have also been maintained, with localities, especially border provinces, regularly organising exchanges to strengthen mutual understanding and bonds between the two peoples.



Regarding Cambodia, Cuong said said political trust has continued to be enhanced through regular high-level mutual visits, notably General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to Cambodia and PM Hun Manet’s official visit to Vietnam. Through these engagements, the two sides have continued identifying priority areas for cooperation and seeking solutions to emerging issues.



Defence and security cooperation has also become increasingly productive, contributing to security and order as well as a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and shared development, the official went on.



He added that trade, investment and tourism are important drivers of Vietnam–Cambodia ties. Their trade reached 11.33 billion USD in 2025, up 11.7% year on year. Vietnam currently has 223 investment projects worth nearly 3.4 billion USD in Cambodia, making Cambodia the second-largest destination for Vietnam’s overseas investment.



The two countries have also pushed ahead with cooperation in education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, particularly among young people.



With both Laos and Cambodia, Vietnam maintains close coordination within ASEAN, the United Nations and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, thereby contributing to ASEAN's solidarity and central role.



The Deputy FM said the visits are steps to carry out the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress and the Political Bureau’s strategic resolutions, which all give high priority to relations with Laos and Cambodia.



The foremost expectation is that the Vietnamese Government will reach agreement with its Lao and Cambodian counterparts on specific measures to more effectively implement high-level agreements and commitments, particularly in areas requiring breakthroughs and tangible progress.



The trips are also set to create fresh momentum for economic, trade and investment partnerships and both hard and soft infrastructure connectivity, he continued, saying Vietnam aims to raise bilateral trade with Laos to 10 billion USD and with Cambodia to 20 billion USD as targeted by the countries’ leaders.



In addition, cooperation in education – training, human resources development, science – technology, and other emerging areas suited to each country’s development needs will also be promoted, alongside stronger people-to-people interactions.



The visits will also serve as practical preparations for major milestones in 2027, when Vietnam and Laos will celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and 50 years of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, while Vietnam and Cambodia will mark the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.



Cuong expressed his belief that the trips will provide a new impetus for cooperation between Vietnam and the two neighbours, making bilateral ties increasingly substantive and effective and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region./.

VNA