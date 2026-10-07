Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 7

General Secretary and President To Lam's talks with President of Panama José Raúl Mulino, a forum on prospects for Vietnam–Tanzania economic cooperation, and the 2026 "I Love My Fatherland" journey drawing over 7.9 million young people are among news highlights on October 6 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on October 7

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with President of Panama José Raúl Mulino right after the welcome ceremony for the Panamanian leader in Hanoi on October 6.

The host believed that the two countries will continue tapping their potential for cooperation in trade, agriculture, maritime affairs, aviation, logistics and digital transformation, thus making bilateral ties more substantive, effective and sustainable for the benefit of their people and contributing to peace, cooperation and development in both regions. Read full story

– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino met with the press immediately after their talks in Hanoi on October 6.

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General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino meet with the press after their talks on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam said both sides had agreed that there is ample room for cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and services. They pledged to step up joint work in the economic, trade, investment, agriculture, port logistics, finance, banking, tourism and transport sectors, as well as other areas of mutual strength. Read full story

– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted a banquet for Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse in Hanoi on October 6 evening.

The Panamanian leader said both countries view the ocean as a source of livelihood and a path to development. The bond between their people goes beyond the sea as even in the highlands, Panamanians and Vietnamese share a passion for coffee, with every bean reflecting the identity of the people who grow it. Their geographic positions and economic potential complement each other and can support shared development. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Laos from October 8-9 will concretise “strategic cohesion” as a guiding principle in Vietnam–Laos relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam has said.

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Vientiane ahead of the trip, the Ambassador said this is the first official visit to Laos by Hung as the PM and his first bilateral overseas visit since he assumed office. He is also among the first high-ranking guests to be received by Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone in their new positions. Read full story

– Vietnam and Tanzania have significant potential to expand trade and investment, boost joint production and participate more deeply in regional value chains by leveraging their complementary strengths in markets, production, resources and geo-economic positions, heard a forum on prospects for economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries held in Dar es Salaam on October 5.

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Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the forum. (Photo: Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency)

Speaking at the forum, Daudi Riganda, Investment Promotion Manager at the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), noted that Vietnam, with a large and growing market, increasing production capacity and an extensive network of free trade agreements, could offer Tanzanian businesses opportunities to access the Vietnamese market as well as markets covered by Vietnam’s trade partnerships. Read full story

– More than 7.9 million youth union members and young people have visited former revolutionary bases and pay tribute at historical and cultural sites under the 2026 "I Love My Fatherland" journey.

Launched in May, the campaign has staged 3,100 flag-raising ceremonies at landmarks, historical sites and "red addresses", started 1,050 youth projects and generated almost 1.3 billion social media impressions. Read full story./.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino at their meeting in Hanoi on October 6. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese, Panamanian leaders hold talks in Hanoi

General Secretary and President Lam believed that the two countries will continue tapping their potential for cooperation in trade, agriculture, maritime affairs, aviation, logistics and digital transformation, thus making bilateral ties more substantive, effective and sustainable for the benefit of their people and contributing to peace, cooperation and development in both regions.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse welcome Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama cast themselves as gateways between Southeast Asia and Latin America

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam stressed that Mulino's official visit holds special significance for bilateral ties. He expressed his belief that the visit will not only resume high-level contacts after a long gap but also give new momentum to ties, moving them into a more substantive, effective and deeper phase.

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino meet with the press immediately after their talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Panamanian leaders meet the press following talks

Both sides agreed that there is ample room for cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and services. They pledged to step up joint work in the economic, trade, investment, agriculture, port logistics, finance, banking, tourism and transport sectors, as well as other areas of mutual strength. They also plan to continue negotiating agreements on investment protection, aviation and other areas to create a more favourable framework for expanding cooperation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, right) and Panama President José Raúl Mulino (second, left) witness the exchange of an agreement on maritime transport cooperation between the Governments of Vietnam and Panama (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama exchange cooperation documents witnessed by top leaders

The documents include an agreement on maritime transport cooperation between the Governments of Vietnam and Panama, an agreement on cooperation in combating transnational crime, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation, and an MoU on tourism cooperation between the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Panama Tourism Authority.

Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations speaks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen connectivity, create new momentum for growth

The visit’s focus is expected to be on translating high-level agreements into economic and infrastructure connectivity projects and practical cooperation that benefit people and businesses, said Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations.

President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, Maricel Cohen De Mulino, visit Hanoi's Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Panamanian President and spouse visit Temple of Literature

Visiting Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy) in Hanoi, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino showed keen interest in the historical, cultural and artistic values of the World Documentary Heritage site, which houses 82 stone steles honouring doctoral laureates. He praised Vietnam’s tradition of learning, respect for teachers and appreciation of talent.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong holds talks with visiting President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

CPV, Hungarian Workers' Party seek to deepen ties

The CPV pursues a policy of expanding relations with political parties, including the Hungarian Workers' Party, a traditional partner that has consistently shown interest in and supported Vietnam.

Former Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Servio S. Samudio with Vietnamese children he met during his trip to a Vietnamese northern mountainous region (Photo courtesy of Former Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Servio S. Samudio)

People-to-people exchanges forge stronger Vietnam-Panama ties

The October 5-8 official visit to Vietnam by Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse is expected to create new avenues for collaboration and open more doors for the people of the two countries to meet, for Vietnamese culture to become more familiar to Panamanians, and for Vietnamese people to have more opportunities to discover Panama.

The meeting between Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Key Party leader hosts Hungarian Workers’ Party chief

The Communist Party of Vietnam always values its solidarity and friendship with the Hungarian Workers' Party and communist and workers' parties worldwide, which helps build political trust and supports Vietnam's relations with other countries, said key Party leader Tran Cam Tu.

The opening of the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

First working day of Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

Delegates held group discussions on the CPV Central Committee resolution calling for stronger building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet the country's development needs in the new era.