☀️ Morning digest on October 7

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with President of Panama José Raúl Mulino right after the welcome ceremony for the Panamanian leader in Hanoi on October 6.



The host believed that the two countries will continue tapping their potential for cooperation in trade, agriculture, maritime affairs, aviation, logistics and digital transformation, thus making bilateral ties more substantive, effective and sustainable for the benefit of their people and contributing to peace, cooperation and development in both regions. Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino met with the press immediately after their talks in Hanoi on October 6.



General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino meet with the press after their talks on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam said both sides had agreed that there is ample room for cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and services. They pledged to step up joint work in the economic, trade, investment, agriculture, port logistics, finance, banking, tourism and transport sectors, as well as other areas of mutual strength. Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted a banquet for Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse in Hanoi on October 6 evening.



The Panamanian leader said both countries view the ocean as a source of livelihood and a path to development. The bond between their people goes beyond the sea as even in the highlands, Panamanians and Vietnamese share a passion for coffee, with every bean reflecting the identity of the people who grow it. Their geographic positions and economic potential complement each other and can support shared development. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Laos from October 8-9 will concretise “strategic cohesion” as a guiding principle in Vietnam–Laos relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam has said.



In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Vientiane ahead of the trip, the Ambassador said this is the first official visit to Laos by Hung as the PM and his first bilateral overseas visit since he assumed office. He is also among the first high-ranking guests to be received by Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone in their new positions. Read full story



– Vietnam and Tanzania have significant potential to expand trade and investment, boost joint production and participate more deeply in regional value chains by leveraging their complementary strengths in markets, production, resources and geo-economic positions, heard a forum on prospects for economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries held in Dar es Salaam on October 5.



Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the forum. (Photo: Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency)

Speaking at the forum, Daudi Riganda, Investment Promotion Manager at the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), noted that Vietnam, with a large and growing market, increasing production capacity and an extensive network of free trade agreements, could offer Tanzanian businesses opportunities to access the Vietnamese market as well as markets covered by Vietnam’s trade partnerships. Read full story



– More than 7.9 million youth union members and young people have visited former revolutionary bases and pay tribute at historical and cultural sites under the 2026 "I Love My Fatherland" journey.



Launched in May, the campaign has staged 3,100 flag-raising ceremonies at landmarks, historical sites and "red addresses", started 1,050 youth projects and generated almost 1.3 billion social media impressions. Read full story./.