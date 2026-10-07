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Phu Quoc int’l airport planning adjusted to serve APEC 2027

Under the adjusted plan, several sections of internal service roads will be added or revised to meet security, safety and operational requirements for the event. A parking area for ground service vehicles and equipment will also be added east of the VIP/general aviation terminal.

An architectural rendering of the VIP terminal at Phu Quoc International Airport
An architectural rendering of the VIP terminal at Phu Quoc International Airport

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Construction has approved adjustments to the detailed planning of Phu Quoc International Airport in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, adding and revising facilities to meet security, safety and organisational requirements for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 (APEC 2027).

Under the adjusted plan, several sections of internal service roads will be added or revised to meet security, safety and operational requirements for the event. A parking area for ground service vehicles and equipment will also be added east of the VIP/general aviation terminal.

For 2021–2030, the taxiway system will be adjusted by extending the existing parallel taxiway in both directions to ensure synchronisation with the runways.

Additional parallel taxiways will be built between the two runways and north of Runway 2, about 180m from its centreline. Connecting and rapid-exit taxiways will also be added to link the taxiway system with the apron areas.

This taxiway configuration will remain unchanged through 2050 to ensure coordinated operations and improve the airport’s aircraft-handling capacity.

For the apron area, during 2021–2030, an apron will be planned in front of Terminal 2, while the existing apron will be expanded to provide about 42 aircraft parking positions. Another apron, with about 45 parking positions, will be built between Terminal 1 and the VIP/general aviation terminal. By 2050, the apron area will be further expanded on reserved land as demand arises.

For aviation services and supporting facilities, a 7.2ha aviation fuel supply facility and a 30.4ha aircraft maintenance and repair hangar area will be located in the northern part of the airport.

A 51-ha hotel, commercial-service and office complex will be developed south of the airport and the VIP terminal, while a 12.6-ha aviation training facility will be built on reserved land in the north.

The plan also envisages a Level 9 emergency firefighting station under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) classification, a 1.7ha firefighting training area, and bomb and mine disposal areas at both ends of the existing runways.

Under the approved plan, Phu Quoc International Airport will require about 1,040.43ha of land during 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050. Of this, 558.69ha will be managed by civil aviation authorities, 62.98ha by the military and 418.76ha jointly used.

The Ministry of Construction assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to coordinate with the provincial People’s Committee and relevant agencies to announce, manage and implement the plan in accordance with regulations.

The provincial People’s Committee will incorporate the planning contents into local planning, manage airspace clearance and construction elevations, and protect the land reserve to ensure sufficient capacity for the airport’s development in line with the approved plan./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Phu Quoc International Airport #planning #An Giang #APEC 2027 An Giang
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