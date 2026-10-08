Deputy PM orders removal of bottlenecks in key projects

Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc has asked for prompt measures to remove bottlenecks for the implementation of key projects in the industry and trade and construction sectors.



In Notice No. 517/TB-VPCP issued by the Government Office on October 7 on the Deputy PM’s conclusions at the first meeting of the Steering Committee for key projects in the industry and trade and construction sectors, he emphasised that key projects in these sectors play a particularly important role in driving growth, boosting production, strengthening infrastructure capacity, ensuring energy security, enhancing the competitiveness of the economy and creating new momentum for development in the coming period.



These two sectors are decisive to achieving the double-digit growth target in 2026 and subsequent years. Some have made positive progress, with difficulties gradually being addressed and implementation accelerated, contributing to stronger production capacity, energy security, infrastructure development and economic growth.



However, reports from ministries and agencies show a number of issues that need to be addressed. Some difficulties and bottlenecks, particularly those related to investment procedures, planning, land, site clearance, construction materials, implementation capacity and coordination among relevant agencies, have yet to be fully resolved.



The disbursement of 2026 public investment capital for key projects in the construction and transport sectors also remains slower than the national average. Several projects are behind schedule, while land allocation and leasing procedures in some localities remain problematic and prolonged, affecting the progress of rest stops along the eastern North-South Expressway.



The Deputy PM asked ministries, central agencies and localities to regard the work as a top political priority, demonstrating stronger determination and responsibility while taking a proactive and resolute approach to leadership and administration. They must promptly address difficulties and bottlenecks, accelerate project implementation and disbursement, and ensure that projects are completed on schedule and meet quality requirements.



He set out five key requirements to address the outstanding issues, while highlighting major tasks to focus on, including completing investment procedures for several expressway projects, fully resolving site-clearance problems, and ensuring the schedule and quality of projects slated for completion in 2026.



For projects and works serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027, the Deputy PM noted that the project to build a road connecting Gia Binh Airport in Bac Ninh city with Hanoi involves a substantial workload while APEC 2027 is drawing closer.



He asked the Hanoi and Bac Ninh People's Committees to accelerate site clearance and resolve problems related to material supplies for the project. The investor was also urged to mobilise the maximum available human resources, equipment and financial resources, and take advantage of favourable weather conditions to speed up construction while ensuring the required schedule and quality.



The People's Committee of An Giang province was asked to direct the investor and contractors to mobilise resources and accelerate construction of Phu Quoc International Airport and related infrastructure works, ensuring they meet requirements for hosting APEC 2027./.

VNA