Vietnam sees Panama as key partner in Latin America: Top legislator

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Panama, regarding it as a key partner in Latin America, said National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.



He made the statement in Hanoi on October 7 while meeting with President of Panama José Raúl Mulino Quintero and a high-ranking Panamanian delegation who is on a four-day official visit to Vietnam.



Warmly welcoming President José Raúl Mulino and the high-ranking Panamanian delegation, the top legislator expressed appreciation for the support the Panamanian people have given to the Vietnamese people during their past struggle for national liberation, as well as in the cause of national defence, construction and development today.



President Mulino thanked NA President Man for receiving the delegation, affirming that the Panamanian people remember and are grateful to Vietnam for being the first country to sign the Protocol to the Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal in 1979.



Panama places great importance on its good relations of friendship and cooperation with Vietnam and wishes to deepen and further substantiate bilateral ties, he said.



Briefing the host on the outcomes of his talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the documents signed during his visit, President Mulino expressed his hope that the Vietnamese National Assembly would support major orientations to strengthen bilateral relations and the implementation of agreements reached, producing concrete results for the development and interests of the two countries’ people.



The Panamanian President also expressed his wish to welcome NA President Man on an official visit to Panama to help further strengthen bilateral ties.



NA President Man shared information on the role of the legislature in Vietnam’s political system and the country’s development process. He said the Vietnamese legislature is shifting its legislative approach from management to enabling and guiding development, improving legislative quality and comprehensively completing institutions to create an optimal environment for rapid and sustainable development.



He informed the guest that the Vietnamese NA has established the Vietnam-Panama Parliamentary Friendship Group, affirming that strengthening ties between the two legislatures is an important pillar of bilateral relations, helping consolidate political trust, promote and oversee the implementation of high-level agreements, and support the bilateral agenda.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man introduces members of the Vietnamese delegation to President of Panama José Raúl Mulino. Photo: VNA



The Vietnamese NA strongly supports the directions and measures agreed upon to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as the agreements signed during the Panamanian President’s visit, he said, adding that it would work alongside the Government to create a favourable legal framework for implementing bilateral agreements and realise the two countries’ significant untapped potential for cooperation.



President Mulino expressed his wish that two countries will continue to consolidate political trust through delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially the high level, while making greater use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.



He also called for continued efforts to build a favourable and stable legal framework for bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas with potential such as trade, investment, finance and banking, tourism, agriculture, aviation, science-technology, digital transformation, and education-training.



Regarding cooperation between the two legislatures, President Mulino also agreed to support stronger delegation exchanges, as well as the sharing of legislative experience and the activities of committees and other legislative bodies in the two countries.



He also backed further enhancing the role of the legislatures in creating a favourable legal framework for bilateral relations, facilitating connections among government agencies, localities and businesses, and helping address bottlenecks and promote specific cooperation opportunities.



On the occasion, NA President Man extended an invitation to Panamanian National Assembly President Shirley Castañedas to pay an official visit to Vietnam. President Mulino expressed his appreciation and said he would convey his invitation to the country’s top legislator./.