☕ Afternoon briefing on October 7

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Hong Dien held bilateral meetings with government and parliamentary leaders from Tanzania, Malaysia, Australia, Russia and Algeria on October 5 on the sidelines of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-153) in Arusha, Tanzania, which is taking place in Arusha, Tanzania.



At a meeting with Tanzanian Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, the two sides expressed their appreciation for the traditional friendship between the two countries, nurtured through the international friendship between President Ho Chi Minh and President Julius Nyerere. Read full story



– Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavan Phomvihane has affirmed that Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming official visit to Laos is of immense historical significance and particularly important to the development of the special relationship between the two countries.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavan Phomvihane (Photo: VNA)

According to Thongsavan, this demonstrates Vietnam’s strong attention to and priority attached to the bilateral relationship, while reaffirming the commitment to preserving and further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States and peoples. Read full story



– Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, who is also Chairman of the APEC 2027 National Committee, signed a decision dated October 6, 2026 consolidating the panel.



The 27-member committee will be led by Deputy PM Tuc, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung as Vice Chairman. Members include Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan, deputy ministers and other officials. Read full story



– The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has always regarded social development as an important priority and achieved positive results in recent years, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed while addressing the general debate of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 6.



Speaking on behalf of ASEAN, he said as the bloc enters the first year of implementing the ASEAN Vision 2045, it is promoting a more comprehensive and integrated approach to social development, with a focus on strengthening social security, narrowing the digital divide, proactively adapting to population ageing, promoting the role of youth, and enhancing the participation of persons with disabilities. Read full story



– Vietnam's national brand was valued at 462.279 billion USD this year, up 45.14% from 2020 and ranking 32nd among 193 countries, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai cited Brand Finance, a UK-based brand valuation consultancy.

National Brand products are on display at the Vietnam National Brand International Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Thai outlined Vietnam's National Brand Programme 's achievements, the role of business community and plans for brand development in a press interview ahead of the 10th Vietnam National Brand Product recognition ceremony on October 16. Read full story



– The development of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres is creating new requirements for Vietnam’s industrial property market, with investors increasingly looking beyond land availability to power supply, connectivity, human resources and expansion capacity.



According to Avison Young Vietnam, the key question for investors is no longer simply whether there is enough land for data centre development, but whether sufficient electricity is available to ensure stable operations and future expansion. With Vietnam forecast to face a power shortfall of 61 billion kWh by 2030, electricity supply has become a key factor in industrial property competitiveness. Read full story./.