Ho Chi Minh City shifts MICE tourism from venues to experiences

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – With new opportunities following its administrative merger, Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating MICE tourism, shifting from attracting visitors to creating integrated experiences that extend stays, increase spending and generate greater economic value.



The city is developing policies and mechanisms to strengthen coordination among authorities, tourism associations and businesses, while improving infrastructure and its ability to host high-value international conferences, exhibitions and events. These also form part of local efforts to implement the Politburo's Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, dated August 22, 2026, which aims to develop Vietnam's tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.



Under the city’s MICE tourism programme for 2022–2025, closer coordination has been established across the tourism ecosystem, from immigration, security and transport to accommodation, conferences, sightseeing, shopping and other services, said Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Pham Huy Binh.



Saigontourist Travel said it served more than 30,400 domestic MICE visitors and 1,700 international visitors, generating revenues of 106.05 billion VND (4 million USD) and 11.4 billion VND, respectively. The company can handle large groups of up to 1,400 people by leveraging its integrated service network.



A representative of Becamex Hotel New City said MICE demand is shifting from simply booking venues to complete experiences combining conferences, accommodation, dining, team-building, gala events and sightseeing. Personalised programmes, technology applications and environmental responsibility are also becoming increasingly important.



Ho Chi Minh City boasts significant advantages for MICE tourism, with the central area offering strengths in finance, trade and services; Binh Duong in industry, exhibitions and business connectivity; and Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Con Dao in marine tourism, resorts, ecology and distinctive experiences.



Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said MICE tourism should be viewed not simply as a tourism segment but as a means of connecting flows of visitors, investment, knowledge and business opportunities.



The new phase of development require the city to advance further – moving beyond the mere establishment of coordination mechanisms and support policies toward building genuine competitiveness as a MICE destination, integrating resources into a cohesive ecosystem, and creating highly competitive MICE value chains, he added.



Ho Chi Minh City plans to position MICE within its overall strategy for economic and service sector development and the enhancement of its international competitiveness, the official went on, elaborating that it aims to attract conferences, exhibitions and events linked to priority sectors such as finance, technology, innovation, logistics, healthcare, education, industry and the marine economy.



It will also strengthen market research, identify target events and proactively seek opportunities to host high-value international gatherings, Ha added.



The ultimate goal is not simply to attract more MICE visitors, but to increase the economic value generated by each visitor and event, building a competitive and integrated MICE tourism ecosystem./.

VNA