Business

Over 49% of 2026 capital disbursed for APEC projects in Phu Quoc

A total of 21 projects are being implemented for the event, including 10 using public investment funds and 11 under public-private partnerships (PPP) and business investment arrangements.

More than 4.888 trillion VND (over 18.8 million USD) has been disbursed for projects serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone as of September 25. (Photo: VNA)
More than 4.888 trillion VND (over 18.8 million USD) has been disbursed for projects serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone as of September 25. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 4.888 trillion VND (over 18.8 million USD) has been disbursed for projects serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, as of September 25, equivalent to over 49% of the 2026 capital plan, the Ministry of Finance reported.

A total of 21 projects are being implemented for the event, including 10 using public investment funds and 11 under public-private partnerships (PPP) and business investment arrangements.

Among the public investment projects, nine are entitled to central budget support, with a total 2026 capital allocation of more than 9.93 trillion VND, including nearly 8.295 trillion VND from the central budget and 1.635 trillion VND from the local budget.

As of September 25, more than 3.638 trillion VND from the central budget had been disbursed, reaching nearly 44% of the plan, while local budget disbursement exceeded 1.25 trillion VND, or more than 76%.

However, several projects showed low disbursement rates. Among them, the project to build underground technical infrastructure in An Thoi had reached just over 13%. Meanwhile, the An Thoi concentrated wastewater treatment plant, switched to public investment funding in late August 2026, had yet to receive central budget funding for implementation.

Four resettlement projects – An Thoi, Ho Cua Can, Ho Suoi Lon and Ham Ninh – were allocated more than 2.768 trillion VND from the local budget under the 2026 capital plan. By September 25, they had disbursed 1.87 trillion VND, equivalent to more than 67% of the plan.

For the 11 PPP and business investment projects, the An Thoi concentrated wastewater treatment plant has been converted to a public investment project, while the remaining 10 are proceeding according to schedule.

The Ministry of Finance said APEC 2027 projects are being accelerated, but progress remains uneven. Several projects are behind schedule, including Provincial Road 975, APEC Boulevard, the undergrounding of technical infrastructure in An Thoi and works in the Duong Dong area.

Environmental projects are progressing slowly, with some key facilities yet to begin construction. The ministry attributed delays to the rainy season, uncoordinated site clearance and infrastructure relocation, and the need to speed up the supply of construction materials.

To ensure completion for APEC 2027, An Giang authorities have asked relevant units to closely monitor resources and develop catch-up plans for delayed projects./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Phu Quoc #APEC projects #central budget funding #APEC 2027 #public investment An Giang
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