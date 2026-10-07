Cao Bang launches 160 tourism stimulus packages to boost year-end travel

​Cao Bang (VNA) – The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Cao Bang province on October 7 launched 160 tourism stimulus packages across six key areas, including accommodation; restaurants; eco-tourism and camping experiences; local agricultural products and specialties; travel agencies, tourist sites and attractions; and transport services.

The programme has received the participation of 110 businesses, organisations and individuals operating in the province. All promotional packages are available from October 1 to December 31 under the message “Easy travel – Complete experiences.”

To facilitate travel businesses and tourists, detailed information on all packages has been made transparent and integrated with QR codes, while a search system has been activated on the tourism portal caobangtourism.com.vn. The platform continuously updates information on services, weather and traffic routes three times a day.

In addition, this year’s implementation of the Code of Conduct for civilised tourism features several new elements, including a Vietnamese-English bilingual design illustrated with vivid watercolour paintings imbued with ethnic cultural identity. The code also incorporates regulations aimed at protecting the UNESCO Global Geopark heritage. The organising committee stressed that a friendly and professional culture of conduct is key to retaining visitors, with the goal of making every local resident a “tourism ambassador” and every tourism and service establishment a trusted destination.

Cao Bang’s most scenic road, named after General Vo Nguyen Giap (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the conference announcing the 2026 tourism stimulus packages, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism To Vu Ninh said Cao Bang boasts abundant tourism resources, most notably the UNESCO Global Geopark Non Nuoc Cao Bang, along with numerous scenic landscapes and distinctive historical and cultural relic sites.

The official said the practical requirement facing the local tourism sector is to transform resources into products, cultural identity into experiences, and experiences into economic value, while ensuring that local residents participate in and directly benefit from tourism development.

To mobilise more resources, Cao Bang raised its tourism target from 2.8 million to 3.1 million arrivals this year. Of the total, the province aims to serve 220,000 international overnight visitors and achieve a 7.62% growth rate in accommodation and food services.

These targets are expected to serve as a driving force for the entire tourism sector to renew its approach, enhance professionalism and make tangible improvements in service quality.

At the conference, representatives of participating businesses signed commitments to strictly implement the registered tourism stimulus packages.

Within the framework of the event, a tourism promotional video contest themed “Non Nuoc Cao Bang” was also launched, which is open to Vietnamese citizens and foreigners.

Entries will focus on capturing the beauty of nature and heritage landscapes, historical and cultural relic sites, distinctive daily life and customs of ethnic communities, and local cuisine. Submissions will be accepted from the launch date through October 31, 2026.

The contest is expected to mobilise the creative resources of the community and build a rich pool of media content, while helping promote the image of Cao Bang tourism more widely across digital platforms./.