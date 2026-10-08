Prime Minister Le Minh Hung departs for official visits to Laos, Cambodia

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on October 8 for official visits to Laos and Cambodia from October 8-10 at the invitations of Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian PM Hun Manet.



He was accompanied by Politburo members: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phan Van Giang, and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.



The Vietnamese delegation also included Party Central Committee members: Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, Head of the NA Committee on Cultural and Social Affairs Nguyen Dac Vinh, Minister-Chairman of the Prime Minister Office Dang Xuan Phong, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh, Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son, Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung, Governor of State Bank of Vietnam Pham Duc An, and other senior officials.



This is PM Hung’s first official trip to Laos and Cambodia, reaffirming the high importance and priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with the two neighbouring countries. It also helps further deepen the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion” between Vietnam and Laos and the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between Vietnam and Cambodia.



The trip is a concrete step in implementing the foreign policy outlined at the 14th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s strategic resolutions, which give high priority to relations with Laos and Cambodia. A key focus of the trip is to advance the implementation of agreements and commitments reached by senior leaders of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in recent years, making bilateral ties with the two neighbouring countries increasingly substantive and effective, while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region./.

VNA