Society

Administrative reform shifts focus to practical results

Agencies largely kept the receipt, processing and return of administrative results running continuously, openly and transparently, with citizens and firms at the centre of public service delivery. They also kept upgrading, linking and using the databases serving administrative processing, carried out tasks under the 100-day Action Plan for the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, and rolled out new initiatives and models to lift service quality.

At Phong Nha communal Public Administration Service Centre in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
At Phong Nha communal Public Administration Service Centre in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's ministries and localities will keep pushing administrative reform in step, led by 11 newly issued Government resolutions on delegation of authority, decentralisation and streamlined procedures, with the aim of delivering tangible gains to citizens and businesses.

Data-based restructuring hits 100% of targeted procedures

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said reform work stayed on track in September and the third quarter of 2026.

Agencies largely kept the receipt, processing and return of administrative results running continuously, openly and transparently, with citizens and firms at the centre of public service delivery. They also kept upgrading, linking and using the databases serving administrative processing, carried out tasks under the 100-day Action Plan for the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, and rolled out new initiatives and models to lift service quality.

In the third quarter, ministries and ministerial-level agencies moved to eliminate 188 procedures, simplify 225 and abolish 39 business registration requirements in legal documents submitted for promulgation under the law-making agenda.

Scrutiny of regulations on administrative procedures during lawmaking also tightened. Ministries, agencies and localities assessed the impact of 1,005 procedures and appraised 916 others across 116 draft legal documents. They issued 144 decisions announcing 1,098 procedures.

On internal administrative procedures, 1,191 had been announced as of September. Ministries and agencies launched plans to cut or simplify 792 of them, or 66.5%, while localities fared better, easing 732 of 948, or 77.21%.

All 774 procedures covered by the Government’s Resolution 66.7/2025/NQ-CP have been restructured, a 100% completion rate. The ministries of finance, home affairs, justice and health also announced and restructured another 77 procedures outside the prescribed list that draw on data from established databases.

Digitisation lags, leaving nearly half of dossiers opaque

Transparency on the National Public Service Portal remains a weak point: 47.7% of administrative dossiers have yet to be integrated or published with clear information on receipt and processing. At some ministries, overdue dossiers have stayed high for months, with no effective fix in sight.

Dossier digitisation and data reuse also remain low, especially at ministries and agencies. Only 39 of 70 databases, or 55.7%, have completed the task.

Focus shifts from cutting rules to delivering results

Authorities must now keep reforms coordinated, consistent and seamless, notably under the 11 resolutions covering delegation of authority, decentralisation, procedural simplification, business registration, and conditional business and investment sectors.

Ministries, agencies and localities need to clear bottlenecks quickly under the two-tier local administration model to keep operations smooth and lift satisfaction among citizens and firms. They must also finish on schedule the procedure-related tasks under the 100-day Action Plan, along with the work to cut and simplify data-based procedures.

Completing the centralised administrative information system, keeping the National Public Service Portal running effectively and building a workable coordination system should sit at the core of the agenda.

The MoJ urged 11 ministries and ministerial-level agencies and 24 provincial People's Committees to follow Resolution 258/NQ-CP without delay. It called for tight control of regulations from policy proposal through project formulation to drafting of legal documents, to prevent unnecessary new procedures and requirements.

Amending, supplementing and repealing documents needed to lock in cuts to procedures, delegation, decentralisation and simplification must be fast-tracked, with amended documents taking effect before March 1, 2027.

Alongside finishing the portal and the centralised system, agencies must ensure dossier status is synchronised fully, accurately and in real time. They must also expand use of existing data in place of documents state agencies already hold, standardise internal and electronic processes, and fully configure procedures for online delivery.

For high-frequency procedures that directly affect citizens and businesses, agencies must finish electronic processes and eForms, along with plans for data extraction, connectivity and reuse. Those must be tested as planned and completed before November 30, under the 100-day Action Plan./.

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