Society

Inside Phu Quoc’s APEC landmarks: Features ‘never seen before’

Nicolas Medrano, Design Principle and SOM’s Asia-Pacific Practice Leader, said from the outset, the project was designed to fit Phu Quoc's terrain, coastline, elevation and geography. It includes extensive outdoor public spaces that connect people directly with nature, providing a foundation built to adapt, withstand challenges and develop sustainably over the next century.

Rendering of the APEC Phu Quoc Convention and Exhibition Centre and multipurpose performance venue (Photo: Sun Group)
Rendering of the APEC Phu Quoc Convention and Exhibition Centre and multipurpose performance venue (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) – Phu Quoc is building a large complex to host APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027, anchored by the APEC Convention and Exhibition Centre and a multipurpose performance venue.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the US architecture, engineering and urban planning firm founded in 1936 and behind Dubai's Burj Khalifa, New York's One World Trade Centre and Chicago's Willis Tower, is providing design consultancy for both facilities alongside Sun Group.

Nicolas Medrano, Design Principle and SOM’s Asia-Pacific Practice Leader, said from the outset, the project was designed to fit Phu Quoc's terrain, coastline, elevation and geography. It includes extensive outdoor public spaces that connect people directly with nature, providing a foundation built to adapt, withstand challenges and develop sustainably over the next century.

The architecture builds on that, translating local mythology into building form. Drawing on the legend of Dragon Father Lac Long Quan and Fairy Mother Au Co, the convention centre takes its inspiration from Au Co, symbolising the balance between land and sea.

The multipurpose performance venue evokes Lac Long Quan, with a rounded form evoking strength, energy and an aspiration to rise. APEC Park sits between the two landmark buildings as a central gathering space meant to encourage dialogue, interaction and solidarity.

SOM is working with a multidisciplinary team of global experts and leading international consultants in arena design and complex convention centres, applying best practices from major cultural and event venues worldwide, Medrano said.

Bringing them together, pairing experience in globally iconic structures with local capacity, is a key factor to realise the vision, he said, believing that the project team is among the world's most experienced, ensuring a world-class destination for APEC 2027 and beyond.

According to him, the facilities will rank among the world's most technologically advanced, high-performance and environmentally adaptive public buildings ever built to host an international summit.

Beyond a modern functional layout, the project's technical systems were designed specifically for Phu Quoc's coastal conditions. These range from an 81m column-free long-span structure, designed using simulations of wind flows, temperatures and the microclimate around the buildings, to high-capacity mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and multilayer security. Every element is calculated for stable, efficient operation and adaptability to the island's environment.

By combining summit-grade security standards, flexible operations and high-performance sustainable architecture, Sun Group and Phu Quoc are setting a pioneering benchmark for hosting global events with complex requirements, he said.

In his view, the project will serve not just as an APEC 2027 venue but as a catalyst for long-term economic growth, while reflecting Phu Quoc's cultural identity and urban vitality.

With capacity for exceptionally large conferences, flexible public spaces and lively lifestyle offerings, Phu Quoc is laying a foundation to emerge as a leading global destination for diplomatic activities and MICE events for generations, he added./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #APEC Convention and Exhibition Centre #Phu Quoc #APEC Economic Leaders' Week #APEC 2027 #multipurpose performance venue An Giang
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