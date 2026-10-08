Politics

Vietnam actively contributes to UN Human Rights Council’s 63rd session

Throughout the session, the Vietnamese delegation engaged in consultations and negotiations on nearly 40 draft resolutions and discussions, co-sponsored eight resolutions and seven joint statements, and co-hosted and participated in a number of initiatives and side events.

A view of the general debate at the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council (Photo: VNA)
A view of the general debate at the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – The 63rd session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council concluded in Geneva, marking the end of the Council’s three regular sessions in 2026 and highlighting Vietnam’s active, proactive and responsible participation as a council member for the 2026-2028 term.

During the month-long session, which began on September 7, the council adopted 38 resolutions and decisions, held six thematic panel discussions and 37 interactive dialogues with its special procedures and other UN human rights mechanisms, and considered reports and updates on thematic issues and human rights situations in 20 countries and territories. It also completed the adoption of the outcomes of the fourth-cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of 15 countries.

Throughout the session, the Vietnamese delegation engaged in consultations and negotiations on nearly 40 draft resolutions and discussions, co-sponsored eight resolutions and seven joint statements, and co-hosted and participated in a number of initiatives and side events.

Notably, Vietnam took the lead in drafting and presenting a joint statement on immunisation and access to vaccines, co-sponsored by 42 countries. The statement highlighted the essential role of immunisation in primary healthcare, universal health coverage and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It called for narrowing immunisation gaps and ensuring timely, affordable and equitable access to vaccines, while strengthening international cooperation, sustainable financing, and the sharing of technology and knowledge to promote the right to the highest attainable standard of health.

Another highlight was Vietnam’s hosting of a dialogue with a focus on promoting older persons’s right to healthcare, co-sponsored by the Philippines and Slovenia.

The dialogue brought together the UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons Zvezdan Pirtošek, representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Philippines and Vietnam’s Ministry of Health, along with nearly 100 delegates.

Vietnam also co-hosted two side events on strengthening cooperation in combating human trafficking amid online scams, organised by Thailand, and reviewing the efforts and achievements of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR), organised by the Philippines.

The Vietnamese delegation also delivers speeches at sessions on economic, social and cultural rights, the right to development, the rights of older persons, the right to clean water and sanitation, human rights education, the rights of indigenous peoples, and climate finance, among other issues of international concern.

Vietnam’s engagement at the council came as the country implements the Resolution of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and enters a new development phase focused on rapid and sustainable growth, including an ambition for double-digit economic growth and continued improvements in people’s living standards.

Vietnam’s active participation in the council’s 63rd session reaffirmed the consistent policy of the Party and State on respecting, ensuring and protecting human rights and citizens’ rights, while placing people at the centre, as both the subject and objective of development.

As Vietnam enters a new development period, it continues to promote dialogue, cooperation and a balanced approach, share experiences and contribute practical initiatives, particularly in advancing the rights of vulnerable groups.

Through these efforts, Vietnam seeks to play a proactive and constructive role as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026-2028 term and make substantive contributions to the Council’s work based on respect for the UN Charter and international law./.

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