PM’s Cambodia visit expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties

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Legislative leader: Vietnam treasures ties with Panama
Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Panama, regarding it as a key partner in Latin America, said National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.
Panama sees Vietnam as leading important partner in Southeast Asia: President
Panama considers Vietnam a leading important partner in Southeast Asia, and wants to further deepen comprehensive cooperation with the country, particularly in economy, trade and investment, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino told Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in Hanoi on October 7.
Lao Ambassador highlights four areas to realise strategic cohesion in Laos-Vietnam relations
Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh has highlighted four areas to realise the strategic cohesion between the two countries while granting an interview to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming official visit to the neighbouring country. The ambassador highly valued the visit, made at the invitation of PM Saleumxay Kommasith from October 8-9, describing it as an important event for the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam.
Top Vietnamese, Panamanian leaders hold talks in Hanoi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with President of Panama José Raúl Mulino right after the welcome ceremony for the Panamanian leader in Hanoi on October 6.
Top leader hosts welcome ceremony for Panama President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on October 6 afternoon for Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, who are paying an official visit to Vietnam from October 5-8.
Ethnic minority culture thrives in Dien Bien
One of the largest ethnic communities in Dien Bien province, the Mong people continue to preserve their cultural identity through the sound of the khen, or panpipe, traditional clothing and long-standing customs. Today, these traditions are not only being passed down through generations but are also contributing to the development of community-based tourism.
Data, traceability systems key to boosting exports
Finding ways to achieve double-digit economic growth without depleting natural resources or harming environmental quality was a major topic at the Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum 2026 in Hanoi on October 5.
Fallen soldiers return to their comrades
After decades beneath the soil and forests, the remains of fallen soldiers recovered from different parts of Khanh Hoa province are finally being brought to their resting places.
Vietnam wins six gold medals at International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics
All 10 members of Vietnam’s two teams won medals at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, securing six golds and four silvers.
14th Party Central Committee convenes fourth plenum
The fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5.
Hanoi ranks first in 2026 Provincial Innovation Index
Hanoi topped the 2026 Provincial Innovation Index (PII), retaining the leading position for the fourth consecutive year, according to results announced by the Ministry of Science and Technology at the 2026 National Innovation Day in Hanoi on October 4.
FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months
Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.
Top leader receives newly accredited ambassadors
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received in Hanoi on October 3 the ambassadors of Palestine, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil and France, who presented their credentials and officially began their terms of office in Vietnam.
Pu Sam Cap captivates visitors to Lai Chau
Blessed with spectacular caves and a cool climate year-round, the Pu Sam Cap cave complex is emerging as a popular destination for visitors to the mountainous westernmost province of Lai Chau. Beyond its pristine natural beauty, the site also carries historical and cultural values closely linked to the lives of ethnic communities in Vietnam’s north-western region.
Vietnam tourism poised for breakthrough growth
Vietnam’s tourism sector needs to shift strongly from volume to quality-driven growth, strengthen linkages and define right markets and products to attract high-value visitors, creating new momentum for sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness, said insiders.
Livestream connects Lai Chau specialties with wider markets
Livestreaming is opening up new sales channels for Lai Chau’s local specialties, helping highland products reach consumers faster and across a wider market.
Forum seeks to turn Vietnam into strong maritime nation
The Vietnam Maritime Forum 2026, themed “Building Vietnam into a strong maritime nation through international cooperation and integration”, convened in Hanoi on October 2.
Vietnam has first female judge at International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea
Vietnamese Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh is the first Vietnamese national to serve as a judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) since the tribunal was established 30 years ago, marking a milestone in Vietnam’s participation in international judicial institutions.
Digital transformation brings cultural heritage closer to the public
As part of the “100 Days of Digital Transformation” campaign, Hanoi is stepping up the use of technology across all aspects of social life, with particular emphasis on preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Going beyond the digitisation of documents and materials, many traditional cultural spaces are experimenting with new ways to bring heritage from physical settings into the digital realm, making it accessible to a much wider audience.
Crackdown intensifies on counterfeits, intellectual property violations
The National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Trade Fraud and Counterfeit Goods has ordered ministries, agencies and its members in provinces and cities to intensify enforcement against intellectual property violations, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.