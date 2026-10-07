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Panama sees Vietnam as leading important partner in Southeast Asia: President

Panama considers Vietnam a leading important partner in Southeast Asia, and wants to further deepen comprehensive cooperation with the country, particularly in economy, trade and investment, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino told Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in Hanoi on October 7.

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man meets with President of Panama José Raúl Mulino Quintero in Hanoi on October 7, 2026. Photo: VNA

Vietnam sees Panama as key partner in Latin America: Top legislator

Strengthening ties between the two legislatures is an important pillar of Vietnam-Panama relations, helping consolidate political trust, promote and oversee the implementation of high-level agreements, and support the bilateral agenda, said NA President Tran Thanh Man.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) meets with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino in Hanoi on October 7. (Photo: VNA)

Panama regards Vietnam as leading important partner in Southeast Asia: Panamanian President

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on the two sides to promote exchanges of delegations at all levels, including State and parliamentary diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges; strengthen the presence and activities of diplomatic and consular missions; utilise existing cooperation mechanisms, particularly the Joint Committee on Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation; facilitate market access for each side’s key products; and enhance transport, logistics and supply-chain connectivity.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse welcome Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama cast themselves as gateways between Southeast Asia and Latin America

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam stressed that Mulino's official visit holds special significance for bilateral ties. He expressed his belief that the visit will not only resume high-level contacts after a long gap but also give new momentum to ties, moving them into a more substantive, effective and deeper phase.

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Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen connectivity, create new momentum for growth

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Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Cambodia is seen as a significant step in strengthening Cambodia-Vietnam relations, moving from “political trust” to “development momentum” and from “historical proximity” to “strategic closeness,” according to Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations.

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Top Vietnamese, Panamanian leaders hold talks in Hanoi

Top Vietnamese, Panamanian leaders hold talks in Hanoi

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with President of Panama José Raúl Mulino right after the welcome ceremony for the Panamanian leader in Hanoi on October 6.

Top leader hosts welcome ceremony for Panama President

Top leader hosts welcome ceremony for Panama President

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on October 6 afternoon for Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, who are paying an official visit to Vietnam from October 5-8.

Ethnic minority culture thrives in Dien Bien

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Data, traceability systems key to boosting exports

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Fallen soldiers return to their comrades

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Hanoi ranks first in 2026 Provincial Innovation Index

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FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months

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Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

Top leader receives newly accredited ambassadors

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received in Hanoi on October 3 the ambassadors of Palestine, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil and France, who presented their credentials and officially began their terms of office in Vietnam.

Pu Sam Cap captivates visitors to Lai Chau

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Blessed with spectacular caves and a cool climate year-round, the Pu Sam Cap cave complex is emerging as a popular destination for visitors to the mountainous westernmost province of Lai Chau. Beyond its pristine natural beauty, the site also carries historical and cultural values closely linked to the lives of ethnic communities in Vietnam’s north-western region.

Vietnam tourism poised for breakthrough growth

Vietnam tourism poised for breakthrough growth

Vietnam’s tourism sector needs to shift strongly from volume to quality-driven growth, strengthen linkages and define right markets and products to attract high-value visitors, creating new momentum for sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness, said insiders.

Digital transformation brings cultural heritage closer to the public

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Quang Ninh directs FDI towards high-tech manufacturing

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