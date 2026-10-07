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Ministry updates on Vietnam-US reciprocal trade agreement talks

The US is one of Vietnam’s major trading partners and holds paramount importance to the country’s exports. The conclusion of the bilateral trade agreement will help establish a stable and balanced trade framework toward sustainable development and open up greater opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Ministry updates on Vietnam-US reciprocal trade agreement talks

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade held its regular Q3 press briefing in Hanoi on October 7, providing an update on negotiations for a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement between Vietnam and the US.

Deputy Director of the ministry’s Department of Foreign Market Development and Multilateral Trade Ngo Chung Khanh said the two sides have held seven official negotiation rounds since April 2025, along with numerous ministerial- and technical-level sessions.

The two sides have essentially completed almost all negotiating contents, with only a few technical issues requiring further discussion and clarification, he said, expressing his hope that the talks will be concluded soon with close coordination from relevant US agencies, particularly the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Khanh noted that the US is one of Vietnam’s major trading partners and holds paramount importance to the country’s exports. The conclusion of the bilateral trade agreement will help establish a stable and balanced trade framework toward sustainable development and open up greater opportunities for cooperation between the two countries./.

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