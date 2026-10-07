Business

Vietnam, Panama seek to expand economic cooperation

In the presence of President Mulino, VCCI and the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation, enhance trade and investment promotion programmes, and support bilateral investment and trade.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino speaks at the Panama-Vietnam Business Forum on October 7 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino speaks at the Panama-Vietnam Business Forum on October 7 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), in coordination with the Embassy of Panama in Vietnam, held the Vietnam–Panama Business Forum in Hanoi on October 7 as part of Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino’s official visit to Vietnam.

President Mulino and a high-ranking Panamanian delegation attended the forum alongside more than 100 leaders of Vietnamese business associations, corporations and companies.

The forum took place as the two countries’ friendship and cooperation continue to strengthen after more than five decades of diplomatic relations. Economic, trade and investment ties have also made positive progress.

Two-way trade reached about 478 million USD in 2025, up 19.2% from the previous year. As of May 31, 2026, Panama had 14 valid investment projects in Vietnam with total registered capital of about 52.4 million USD, mainly in processing and manufacturing, transport and warehousing.

Vietnamese businesses and restaurants are also present in Panama, creating a foundation for further trade, investment and business connections between the two countries.

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In the presence of President Mulino, VCCI and the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama sign and exchange a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation, enhance trade and investment promotion programmes, and support bilateral investment and trade.

At the forum, participants discussed the potential and orientations for promoting bilateral economic ties, the strategic role of the Panama Canal in international trade connectivity, and opportunities for cooperation in agribusiness and agricultural exports.

In the presence of President Mulino, VCCI and the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation, enhance trade and investment promotion programmes, and support bilateral investment and trade.

Under the MoU, the two sides will facilitate visits by businesspeople and delegations, promote exchanges on trade, investment, innovation and business development, and share information on economic trends, trade opportunities and investment environments.

They will also coordinate in promoting conferences, seminars, trade missions, exhibitions and training programmes, while encouraging cooperation between business organisations and communities in the two countries.

VCCI Vice President Nguyen Quang Vinh said the chamber would continue to serve as a bridge between Vietnamese businesses and Panamanian agencies, organisations and partners.

VCCI will work with its Panamanian counterpart to promote trade and investment, and organise business delegations and sector-specific business matching programmes. These activities will help Vietnamese businesses better tap opportunities in Panama and Latin America, while enabling Panamanian firms to learn more about Vietnam and Southeast Asia./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Panama #VCCI #Vietnam–Panama Business Forum Panama
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