Vietnamese, Panamanian foreign ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung met with his Panamanian counterpart Javier Eduardo Martínez-Acha Vásquez in Hanoi on October 7, during Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino Quintero’s official visit to Vietnam from October 5–8.

Trung said the visit marked an important milestone and would provide fresh momentum for the two countries to advance and deepen bilateral ties in the new period, building on 51 years of diplomatic relations established on August 28, 1975.

Martínez-Acha, for his part, expressed his impression of Vietnam’s achievements in economic development, foreign affairs and international integration. He affirmed that the Panamanian Government attaches importance to Vietnam’s position in Southeast Asia and wishes to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He spoke highly of the outcome of President Mulino’s visit, thanking Vietnamese leaders for their warm and thoughtful reception and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its active coordination in preparing the visit.

The officials reviewed bilateral cooperation and agreed that the two foreign ministries should continue to serve as focal points in implementing agreements reached by the countries’ leaders during the visit.

They agreed to maintain high-level visits and meetings on the sidelines of international conferences, along with existing cooperation mechanisms such as the political consultation between the two foreign ministries and the Joint Commission on Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation.

The two sides will also step up cooperation in areas like economy and investment, security, education, culture and tourism. They will facilitate the effective operation of their diplomatic missions and Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Panama, and work to open the Vietnamese Embassy in Panama soon.

They encouraged businesses from both countries to expand investment and business links, making use of Panama’s strengths as a maritime transit hub and a regional centre for aviation, logistics and finance, as well as Vietnam’s strengths in manufacturing, export, economy and digital services.

The officials agreed to work with relevant ministries and sectors to develop a joint action programme to effectively implement high-level commitments and signed agreements, while promoting negotiations on necessary documents to complete the legal framework for long-term cooperation.

They also agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, including the United Nations, and to support each other in strengthening ties with regional institutions in East Asia and Latin America, contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world./.

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