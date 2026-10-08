Politics

NA Vice President proposes priorities for inter-parliamentary cooperation

Vietnam is determined to undertake strong institutional reforms to create a development-enabling environment, with science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and the circular economy serving as key drivers. The Vietnamese NA is also stepping up lawmaking, supreme oversight and making decisions on major national issues.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien addresses the high-level General Debate of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-153) in Arusha, Tanzania, on October 7 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien addresses the high-level General Debate of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-153) in Arusha, Tanzania, on October 7 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien proposed three priorities for inter-parliamentary cooperation to promote public participation in governance, narrow the gap between commitments and results, and ensure that science and technology serves people while addressing the high-level General Debate of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-153) in Arusha, Tanzania, on October 7.

Highlighting inclusiveness, trust and opportunities for all as the core foundations of effective governance, Dien affirmed that placing the people at the centre and making them the driving force behind all decisions and actions has helped Vietnam achieve important socio-economic achievements after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), while continuing to pursue national development goals in the new era.

Vietnam is determined to undertake strong institutional reforms to create a development-enabling environment, with science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and the circular economy serving as key drivers. The Vietnamese NA is also stepping up lawmaking, supreme oversight and making decisions on major national issues.

Against this backdrop, the NA Vice President proposed three priorities for inter-parliamentary cooperation in the coming period: promoting public participation in governance; strengthening oversight, transparency and accountability to narrow the gap between commitments and results; and ensuring that science and technology serve people and help narrow development gaps. Affirming that Vietnam will remain an active and responsible member of the IPU, he stressed the need to turn differences into a basis for dialogue, use dialogue to build and strengthen trust, and turn trust into opportunities and conditions for cooperation and shared development.

On the sidelines of IPU-153, Dien met with Speaker of the Tanzanian National Assembly Mussa Azzan Zungu, Speaker of the Azerbaijani National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, Polish Senator Gabriela Morawa-Stanecka and Canadian MP Robert Oliphant.

At his meeting with the Speaker of the Tanzanian National Assembly, Dien conveyed National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man’s greetings and invitation to visit Vietnam to the Tanzanian speaker, and affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship with Tanzania and appreciates the latter’s support for Vietnam’s past struggle for national independence. Vietnam wishes to further deepen and expand bilateral relations in a more effective manner, he said.

To enhance bilateral cooperation, Dien proposed stepping up high-level delegation exchanges through Party, parliamentary and government channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges; increasing contacts and sharing legislative experience between specialised committees and lawmakers of the two countries; and considering the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two legislatures.

vnanet-pho-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-nguyen-hong-dien-hoi-kien-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-tanzania-mussa-azzan-zungu-anh-pv-ttxvn-tai-dong-phi.jpg
National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien (L) meets with Speaker of the Tanzanian National Assembly Mussa Azzan Zungu (Photo: VNA)

The two sides should also coordinate in promoting negotiations and signing key agreements, including a double taxation avoidance agreement and an agreement on investment promotion and protection, he said.

Regarding economic cooperation, Dien noted that bilateral economic ties have made positive progress but remain below their potential. He asked Tanzania to support and facilitate greater participation by Vietnamese businesses, including Viettel’s telecom joint venture Halotel, in telecommunications, infrastructure, digital transformation and e-government projects in Tanzania. A stable and open legal environment is essential for businesses from both countries to expand trade and investment cooperation in promising areas such as mining, energy, high-tech agriculture and infrastructure development, he stressed.

Mussa Azzan Zungu praised Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements after 40 years of Doi moi, describing them as a model for Tanzania to study in implementing its “Tanzania Development Vision 2050”. He affirmed that the Tanzanian National Assembly will work to further strengthen its traditional friendship with Vietnam and that the two legislatures should play a greater role in completing the legal framework and overseeing the implementation of cooperation agreements.

Speaking highly of Halotel’s operations, the Tanzanian Speaker welcomed continued investment by Vietnamese businesses in agriculture, tourism, mining, technology and infrastructure development.

At his meeting with Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation at parliamentary forums.

Gafarova expressed her delight at the elevation of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations to a Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s visit to Azerbaijan in May 2025. She also sought Vietnam’s support for her candidacy for IPU President for the 2026-2029 term.

Dien spoke highly of her candidacy and leadership capabilities and invited Gafarova and other leaders of the Azerbaijani parliament to visit Vietnam at an early date.

At his meeting with Polish Senator Gabriela Morawa-Stanecka, Vice President of the IPU, the two sides agreed to promote high-level delegation exchanges, implement the Strategic Partnership framework and strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

Morawa-Stanecka described Vietnam as Poland’s largest economic and trade partner in Southeast Asia, highlighting the role of the Vietnamese community in Poland and expressing a desire to expand relations with the region through Vietnam.

Dien proposed that the two sides coordinate closely in preparing high-level visits, increase exchanges among parliamentarians, particularly female and young lawmakers, and promote economic, trade and investment cooperation through the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the early ratification of the investment protection agreement.

He also asked Poland to encourage other EU member states to support the removal of the “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood and avoid excessive use of trade defence measures.

At his meeting with Canadian MP Robert Oliphant, the two sides welcomed positive developments in Vietnam-Canada relations, particularly the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership.

Oliphant said that Vietnam is an important partner in Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and a promising market for trade cooperation. He expressed his readiness to promote cooperation in areas where Canada has strengths, including energy, the environment, agriculture, technology, metallurgy and minerals.

Dien said the two economies are complementary and have considerable room to expand trade and investment cooperation. He called on the two legislatures to strengthen oversight of the implementation of bilateral agreements and commitments, and promote negotiations to upgrade the current trade framework and conclude an investment protection agreement.

The two sides agreed to increase high-level delegation exchanges and contacts between committees, friendship parliamentary groups, young and female lawmakers and local representatives, while continuing to support the Vietnamese community in Canada in playing its role as a bridge between the two countries./.

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