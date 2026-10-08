Politics

Vietnam, Russia share experience in human resource training

Vietnam regards strengthening relations with Russia as a top priority in its foreign policy, said Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi works with the Russian delegation (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi works with the Russian delegation (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi held a working session in Hanoi on October 7 with a delegation of Russian leaders and officials.

Welcoming the delegation to Vietnam for study and research, Nghi said the visit was a practical manifestation of the two countries’ growing cooperation in training.

Briefing the delegation on Vietnam’s socio-economic development, he said that after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), Vietnam has made remarkable progress, with GDP rising more than 60-fold from 8 billion USD in 1986 to over 514 billion USD in 2025.

People’s living standards have improved, while infrastructure, education, healthcare and social welfare systems have expanded. Vietnam’s international standing and reputation have also continued to grow. Despite global volatility over the past five years, Vietnam has maintained one of the highest economic growth rates in the region and the world, emerging as an important manufacturing and export hub, an attractive destination for foreign investment and an increasingly integrated participant in global production and trade chains.

Regarding Vietnam’s development orientations, Nghi said the 14th National Party Congress set the goal of making Vietnam a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income country by 2045. During 2026–2030, it aims to achieve average annual GDP growth of around 10% or higher.

He said Vietnam is shifting from a growth model heavily reliant on capital, resources and low-cost labour towards one driven by productivity, knowledge and innovation, and from a management-oriented approach to one focused on creating conditions for development and putting people at the centre.

Nghi also briefed the delegation on Vietnam’s efforts to streamline the political system and state apparatus, as well as the functions and responsibilities of the Commission for Policy and Strategy.

The Russian delegation expressed its impression of Vietnam’s development achievements and spoke highly of the commission’s role in strategic research and policy advice.

The two sides discussed the potential to combine Russia’s strengths in high technology with Vietnam’s development needs, as well as mechanisms for cooperation in human resource training and joint research, aiming to lay a foundation for long-term, substantive and effective cooperation.

Nghi affirmed that Vietnam regards strengthening relations with Russia as a top priority in its foreign policy. He identified science and technology, innovation, human resource training, energy and oil and gas as areas with significant potential for cooperation.

He called for stronger exchanges between educational and training institutions of the two countries, the selection of strategic technology fields for long-term cooperation programmes, greater training of engineers, increased expert exchanges and the implementation of joint research programmes.

He expressed his hope that members of the delegation would serve as bridges between the two countries in their respective positions, helping further nurture the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia for the prosperity and development of both countries./.

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