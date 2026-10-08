Austrian Communist Party impressed by Vietnam’s nation-building, defence achievements

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang met with Elke Kahr, former Deputy Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Austria Central Committee and Mayor of Graz, on October 7 (Vienna time), discussing Vietnam’s development achievements and opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation.



Kahr has served as Mayor of Graz, Austria’s second largest city, for two consecutive terms since 2021. She is known in Austria and Europe for policies promoting social justice and ensuring that no one is left behind, particularly through support for low-income workers, micro- and small-sized enterprises, social housing, education, healthcare, public transport and energy.



Hoang congratulated Kahr on her re-election with a high level of public support, saying this reflected her personal reputation and the role of the Communist Party of Austria in Graz.



He briefed the Mayor on Vietnam’s socio-economic and foreign policy achievements during the Doi moi (Renewal) process and the country’s current development drive under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). He also expressed appreciation for the support extended by the Communist Party of Austria and generations of Austrian friends to Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation and its subsequent national development, contributing to the foundation of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.



Looking toward the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, the ambassador proposed strengthening exchanges between the two Parties on political theory, leadership and governance experience, and promoting cooperation between Graz and Vietnamese partners in science and technology, smart urban management, social housing, education and vocational training, healthcare, tourism and heritage preservation.



Kahr congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Party Congress and expressed her admiration for the major achievements attained by the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the CPV in national construction and defence.



She spoke highly of Vietnam’s people-centred policies and its foreign policy of peace, putting the past behind and looking toward the future.



Affirming her continued belief in Marxism and communist ideals, Kahr stressed the importance of working for peace, international cooperation and a fairer society.



She agreed with Vietnam’s cooperation proposals, expressing readiness to promote party-to-party exchanges, facilitate connections with Austrian friends, and share documents and artefacts for the Museum of the Communist Party of Vietnam. She also pledged to coordinate activities marking the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties./.



















VNA