Travel

Son Doong Cave tour operator warns of fake booking websites

Oxalis Adventure urged travellers to be especially wary of sites that appear through online ads or use domains resembling Oxalis's, and should not transfer money until booking details are clearly verified.

Inside Son Doong Cave in Quang Tri province (Photo published by VNA)
Inside Son Doong Cave in Quang Tri province (Photo published by VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Oxalis Adventure, which runs expeditions to Vietnam's Son Doong Cave, is warning customers about several fake websites with look-alike domain names selling cave tours and potentially costing travellers money, its General Director Nguyen Chau A said on October 7.

The fake sites copy Oxalis's interface, images and content almost entirely. Their operators have also used artificial intelligence to replicate and generate materials, giving the sites a polished look that makes them hard to spot as fraudulent without a careful check, A said.

Oxalis has identified several sites, including oxadventur.com, oxadventura.com, and oxadventure.shop. They also use Google Ads to target those searching for or trying to book Son Doong tours. Some customers noticed irregularities during the booking process, and in several cases they verified the details before sending money, avoiding losses.

The company's official process doesn't require payment at registration, the General Director noted, adding that a consultant contacts each applicant to verify information, offer advice, and assess physical fitness. Customers pay only after they are cleared to join the tour.

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Magnificient view of En Cave in Son Doong (Photo published by VNA)

The Son Doong expedition runs six days and five nights and is open to those aged 18 to 70. Groups are capped at 10 people, and tours run each year from January to August. The current price is 3,000 USD per person.

Oxalis said the tours are fully booked through 2028.

He urged travellers to check domain names, operator details and payment procedures when searching for or booking tours. He said they should be especially wary of sites that appear through online ads or use domains resembling Oxalis's, and should not transfer money until booking details are clearly verified.

Oxalis said it will report the case to the Quang Tri provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and police, asking them to investigate and handle it under regulations./.​

VNA
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