Top leader arrives in Copenhagen, beginning State visit to Denmark

Copenhagen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Copenhagen Airport on the morning of October 19 (local time), beginning a three-day State visit to Denmark at the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

The King and Queen presided over the solemn welcome ceremony at the airport, greeting the top Vietnamese leader and his spouse at the foot of the aircraft stairs.​

The Royal Life Guards Music Band performed a ceremonial march, followed by the national flag salute. Then, the Vietnamese leader and the Danish King reviewed the guard of honour and introduced officials from both sides.

Following the ceremony, the General Secretary and President and his spouse joined the Danish King and Queen in laying a wreath at a memorial in Copenhagen.

Denmark was among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1971, and has remained an important partner over more than five decades. Bilateral ties have continued to expand, with the establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership in 2023.

The Danish King and Queen preside over the solemn welcome ceremony at Copenhagen Airport for the top Vietnamese leader and his spouse. (Photo: VNA)

The top Vietnamese leader’s visit is expected to strengthen political trust, set long-term cooperation priorities and further deepen bilateral relations. It also offers an opportunity to promote economic, trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in science-technology and innovation, in line with the development priorities and needs of both countries.

Vietnam is entering a new stage of development, focusing on a growth model driven by science-technology, innovation and digital transformation, while advancing green transition and sustainable development. These are areas in which Denmark has considerable strengths.

The two countries have complementary advantages and opportunities to expand cooperation, from policy exchanges and experience sharing to investment, research and technological development, and the training of highly skilled workers. Such efforts could generate new products, solutions and drivers of economic growth.

Denmark has become one of the European Union’s leading investors in Vietnam and stands out among Nordic partners for high-quality investment and green development. Projects undertaken by major Danish companies, particularly in seaports, maritime transport, logistics and green industries, demonstrate the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation.

The visit takes place as the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Building on decades of friendship, political trust and effective cooperation, it is expected to help both sides establish strategic orientations for a new stage of development as well as advance Vietnam–Denmark cooperation as a model for Vietnam’s partnership with a Nordic country./.

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