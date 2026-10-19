Politics

Swiss President wraps up successful visit to Vietnam

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland, they stressed, describing the visit as a vivid demonstration of the two countries' commitment to realising and further deepening their Comprehensive Partnership, established in January 2025, the Vietnamese leaders said.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin (Photo: VNA)
Swiss President Guy Parmelin (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse, Caroline Parmelin, left Hanoi on the evening of October 18, concluding a successful two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

During the visit, the Swiss President, his spouse and the high-ranking Swiss delegation laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

The top Vietnamese leader chaired an official welcome ceremony for, held talks with President Guy Parmelin and hosted a banquet in honour of the Swiss delegation. The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man separately met with the Swiss President.

During the meetings, the Vietnamese leaders warmly welcomed President Guy Parmelin, his spouse and the high-ranking Swiss delegation on their official visit to Vietnam as the two countries celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. They expressed appreciation for Switzerland being one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, as well as for the Swiss President's affection for Vietnam and its people.

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland, they stressed, describing the visit as a vivid demonstration of the two countries' commitment to realising and further deepening their Comprehensive Partnership, established in January 2025, they noted.

Congratulating Switzerland on its significant achievements, including its position among the world's 20 largest economies, strong competitiveness and social stability, the hosts expressed confidence that the prosperity of Switzerland and Vietnam not only serves the interests of each country and its people, but also contributes to peace and prosperity in the regions and the world.

President Guy Parmelin recalled his visit to Vietnam in 2019 and expressed pleasure at witnessing the country's dynamic development. He congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements and thanked the Vietnamese State, Government and people for the warm and cordial reception extended to him, his spouse and the Swiss delegation.

He welcomed the positive development of bilateral economic ties, with two-way trade growing by an average of 7% annually over the past four years and investment increasing by 8% per year. He affirmed that the signing of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) would create favourable opportunities for businesses to tap the considerable potential for future cooperation.

He affirmed that the signing of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, including Switzerland, would create valuable opportunities for businesses to tap into the potential for future cooperation, particularly given that more than 100 Swiss companies are already operating in Vietnam, and against the backdrop of Switzerland’s advanced technologies and promising solutions, coupled with Vietnam’s rapid economic growth and young workforce.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the strong development of bilateral relations over more than five decades and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in line with their Comprehensive Partnership, while effectively capitalising on opportunities offered by the Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement (VEFTA).

On the evening of October 17, the top leader and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, joined President Guy Parmelin and his spouse for a walk along the pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake, where they interacted with local residents. The two spouses also visited Hanoi University of Pharmacy.

On October 18 morning, under the witness of the top leader, Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and representatives of the EFTA member states signed the VEFTA. They included Swiss President and head of Swiss Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin; Liechtenstein Prime Minister and Minister of Government Affairs and Finance Brigitte Haas; Iceland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir; and State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Astrid Bergmål.

In the afternoon, Swiss President Guy Parmelin attended and delivered a speech at the Vietnam-Switzerland Economic Forum 2026./.

VNA
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