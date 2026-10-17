Politics

Vietnam, Hungary promote cooperation in agriculture, science, technology

Noting that Vietnam is accelerating its shift towards a growth model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, the Ambassador called on MATE to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners in areas of shared strengths and complementary needs, including biotechnology, climate-resilient crop breeding, agricultural product processing and preservation, sustainable aquaculture, smart agriculture and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai (L) shakes hands with Prof. Dr. Csaba Gyuricza, Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences Research (MATE). (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai (L) shakes hands with Prof. Dr. Csaba Gyuricza, Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences Research (MATE). (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai recently held a working session with Prof. Dr. Csaba Gyuricza, Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences Research (MATE), to promote bilateral collaboration in education, training, scientific research and technology transfer.

Thai spoke highly of MATE’s achievements as one of Hungary’s and Central Europe’s leading institutions in agricultural and life sciences education and research. He welcomed its cooperation with Vietnamese universities in recent years, particularly in scientific research, food technology and joint training programmes.

Noting that Vietnam is accelerating its shift towards a growth model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, the Ambassador called on MATE to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners in areas of shared strengths and complementary needs, including biotechnology, climate-resilient crop breeding, agricultural product processing and preservation, sustainable aquaculture, smart agriculture and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Gyuricza briefed the diplomat on MATE’s ongoing partnerships with Vietnamese universities and expressed its interest in expanding collaboration in training, research and technology transfer. He affirmed that MATE is ready to host Vietnamese scientists for research activities and develop training programmes tailored to Vietnam’s needs.

The two sides also discussed promoting joint research projects, implementing joint training programmes, and expanding student and lecturer exchanges. Currently, 51 Vietnamese students are studying at MATE at various levels, from undergraduate to doctoral programmes.

Thai affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy stands ready to facilitate cooperation and serve as a bridge connecting MATE with Vietnamese educational and research institutions and businesses./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai #Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences Research (MATE) Hungary
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