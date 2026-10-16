Vietnam-EU ties set for new heights with concrete, practical outcomes: Ambassador

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming official visit to the European Union (EU) by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide a chance for the two sides to bring bilateral ties to a new height, EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier told the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit.



Guerrier noted that over 35 years of diplomatic ties, the two sides have built a strong, comprehensive and increasingly extensive relationship covering almost every area of public policy. The establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026 provided a foundation for further cooperation and closer ties, he said.



It underscores the importance of bilateral relations and the significance of the EU to Vietnam and Vietnam to the EU, as reflected in the Vietnamese leader being received at the highest level by the two leaders of the bloc, the ambassador noted.



He said the visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of bilateral cooperation, review the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, elevate ties to a new level and translate shared goals into concrete, practical outcomes. Discussions will cover trade, investment, energy, education, science and technology, and security.



As part of the visit, a business roundtable will be organised with the participation of General Secretary and President Lam and senior executives of major European corporations. The top Vietnamese leader will also meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, who will host an official banquet at the European Council headquarters. A number of bilateral meetings involving leaders, businesses and their respective partners will also take place in Brussels, Guerrier said.



Regarding specific cooperation commitments expected during the visit, the ambassador said that Vietnam is undergoing a transformation with ambitious goals, clearly reflected in the pace of infrastructure development, affirming that the EU stands ready to provide strong support to help Vietnam achieve these goals.



The two sides are expected to announce a letter of intent on education and training cooperation, along with programmes to support Vietnam in developing a circular economy, particular in industry and agriculture, some concrete development projects in Hanoi and other localities, and a number of business deals, which will build the way towards future cooperation between private businesses.



On multilateral cooperation, Guerrier stressed the importance of coordinating positions within the United Nations framework. The two sides have regularly exchanged views to align their positions at the UN and uphold international norms and law, he said.



The EU is also stepping up cooperation with Vietnam within the framework of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), with a view to advancing global trade standards. Maroš Šefčovič, the EU Commissioner responsible for trade, investment and economic security, has been invited by Vietnam, this year’s CPTPP chair, to attend the CPTPP ministerial meeting in Vietnam in November. The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity to advance cooperation in this area, Guerrier noted.



Regarding security and defence, the ambassador highlighted the particular importance of the Indo-Pacific to the EU. Although the East Sea is far from Europe, it is a shipping route through which 40% of the EU’s imports and 25% of its exports are transported. The EU and Vietnam therefore shares an interest in ensuring freedom of navigation and maintaining peace and security in the region.



Vietnam is also the EU’s only partner in ASEAN with a Framework Participation Agreement (FPA) governing its participation in EU crisis management operations. Under the agreement, Vietnam deployed officers to EU missions in Africa. Meanwhile, an EU military officer is helping train peacekeeping personnel in Vietnam for deployment to EU and UN missions, including operations in Sudan and South Sudan.



The EU is seeking to strengthen cooperation in maritime security, undersea cable protection and counter-terrorism, while supporting the upgrading of EU-ASEAN relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership next year, marking the 50th anniversary of ties between the two sides. The bloc also hopes to contribute to the development of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), helping promote a safer and more stable region, Guerrier said.



He described Vietnam as being at the forefront of the EU’s cooperation policy in the Indo-Pacific and a positive example for other countries to follow.



On efforts to have the EU’s “yellow card” warning over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted, the ambassador said the EU will analyse a report prepared by Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on the situation and implementation results in the hope of seeing positive progress soon and paving the way for the removal of the “yellow card”. He affirmed that both sides are moving in the right direction, and the issue will be discussed at a high level during the visit.



Regarding domestic reforms, Guerrier said the EU is impressed by Vietnam's ambitious goals in streamlining its administrative apparatus, rationalising governance and accelerating legislation, including the Law on Artificial Intelligence and the Law on Food Safety. The EU stands ready to provide expertise and technical assistance to help Vietnam build a legal system meeting international standards and establish a transparent, predictable and sustainable investment environment, he added.



Commenting on Vietnam’s growing role in regional and international organisations, the ambassador said the EU is pleased to see the country taking on an increasingly important position in the international community.



Within ASEAN, Vietnam has become increasingly proactive and engaged. Over the past three years, it has hosted the ASEAN Future Forum to discuss the development of the regional organisation. This year, it holds the CPTPP chairmanship, while last year it hosted the signing ceremony for the Hanoi Convention against Cybercrime, he noted.



The EU values and supports Vietnam’s role and will continue to stand alongside the country and provide assistance. Vietnam plays an important part in conveying shared messages on peace, security, international order, the rule of law and respect for multilateralism at regional and international forums, Guerrier said.



The EU also hopes to contribute, in an appropriate capacity, to the success of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. The bloc expects the forum to provide a platform for discussions on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, international trade and other issues of shared interest, on which many APEC members shared the EU’s views.



Guerrier said Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role reflected its rising standing on the international stage. The country has become a middle power, with development extending beyond the economic and strategic spheres to the political arena. Its dynamic diplomacy and proactive efforts to build good relations with partners around the world had placed it in a favourable position, he said.



Vietnam has the ability to bring partners together, coordinate their efforts and host international conferences in an environment of trust from the international community. In the future, it can even play a mediating role in certain conflicts that the EU strongly supports, the ambassador added./.

VNA