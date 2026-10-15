Vietnam welcomes Russia’s visa-free policy for Vietnamese citizens

​Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam welcomes Russia’s decision to waive visa requirements for Vietnamese ordinary passport holders from October 15, 2026, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on October 15.

The move follows a joint statement issued during the state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, which outlined measures to further deepen the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new phase.

The statement highlighted both sides' efforts to expand labour cooperation, enhance tourism links through increasing regular and charter flights, simplify entry and exit procedures for Vietnamese citizens travelling to Russia, and work towards visa-free travel for ordinary passport holders.

In this context, Vietnam welcomes Russia’s visa exemption policy under Decree No. 730, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 12, Hang said.

Regarding Vietnam’s pilot visa exemption scheme for Chinese tour groups visiting Khanh Hoa province, she said there have been many developments regarding immigration procedures and visa exemptions between Vietnam and other countries recently. The Vietnamese Government issued Resolution No. 325/NQ-CP on October 12, granting visa-free entry to eligible Chinese ordinary passport holders during the Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027.

The policy is effective from October 12, 2026, to December 31, 2027. It applies to Chinese citizens holding valid ordinary passports, excluding those holding Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Region passports, travelling in groups of at least two under package tours organised by Vietnam's international travel companies.

The scheme is restricted to Khanh Hoa province. Tourists must enter and leave Vietnam through Cam Ranh International Airport on direct flights from mainland China, using the same border gate for both entry and departure.

Hang said the pilot scheme is a concrete step to implement the important common perceptions reached by the senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, including the launch of the Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, during General Secretary and President To Lam’s visit to China in April 2026.

The policy is intended to further facilitate travel by Chinese tourists to Vietnam, and boost people-to-people exchanges and tourism cooperation, thereby helping strengthen the social foundation of bilateral ties and bring practical benefits to the people of both countries.

Like other pilot policies, Vietnamese authorities will monitor and assess the implementation and results of this pilot scheme to inform any adjustments in line with practical conditions, the Spokesperson added./.​