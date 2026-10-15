Swiss President to pay official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 17-18, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 15.
The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse./.
Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 17-18, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 15.