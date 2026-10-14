Can Tho, Lao localities step up cooperation in high-quality human resources development

Can Tho (VNA) – Can Tho city and Lao localities have considerable potential to strengthen cooperation and share experience, particularly in Party building, high-quality human resources development, scientific research, technology transfer and high-tech agriculture and aquaculture.



These areas were highlighted at a meeting between Can Tho leaders and a delegation of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party officials at the deputy ministerial level and equivalent positions, held at Can Tho University on October 14. The meeting was part of a field study and thematic exchange programme jointly organised by the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen stressed that the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos constitute an invaluable common asset of strategic significance to both countries’ national construction and defence.



Within this relationship, cooperation between the two Parties plays a foundational role, he said, adding that exchanges of experience in Party building, leadership and management capacity enhancement, and personnel training will help strengthen the political basis of bilateral ties and effectively implement high-level cooperation orientations.



Following the administrative reorganisation in July 2025, Can Tho entered a new phase of development, with an area of approximately 6,360 sq.km and a population of around 4.2 million. This has created fresh momentum for the city to promote its role as an economic, educational, commercial and logistics hub of the Mekong Delta.



Building on its strengths in agriculture, aquaculture, processing industries and regional connectivity infrastructure, the city has made improving the quality of its officials and developing a highly skilled workforce a priority to support rapid and sustainable growth.



With major educational and research institutions, the city stands ready to share experience with Lao agencies and localities in political system building, personnel training and applying scientific knowledge to socio-economic development. It also looks forward to learning from Laos’s valuable experience in national governance and development.



Keovisouk Solaphom, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Technology and Communications of Laos, who led the delegation, praised Can Tho’s socio-economic achievements, apparatus reforms and educational development.



He noted that the two sides have exchanged views on scientific and technical personnel training, and technology transfer for high-tech agriculture, and development of local officials.



Both sides expressed their readiness to facilitate delegation exchanges and expand practical cooperation between Can Tho and Lao ministries, sectors and localities, contributing to the enduring friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



Following the meeting, the Lao delegation visited a high-tech recirculating aquaculture model at the College of Aquaculture and Fisheries under Can Tho University to explore technical solutions with potential for practical application.



Earlier the same day, they offered incense in tribute to the Hung Kings and national predecessors of Vietnam at the Hung Kings Temple in Can Tho and visited an exhibition of historical documents and traditional Vietnamese cultural heritage./.

VNA