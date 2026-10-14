Politics

Can Tho, Lao localities step up cooperation in high-quality human resources development

With major educational and research institutions, Can Tho stands ready to share experience with Lao agencies and localities in political system building, personnel training and applying scientific knowledge to socio-economic development. It also looks forward to learning from Laos’s valuable experience in national governance and development.

An overview of the meeting between Can Tho leaders and a delegation of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party officials. (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the meeting between Can Tho leaders and a delegation of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party officials. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Can Tho city and Lao localities have considerable potential to strengthen cooperation and share experience, particularly in Party building, high-quality human resources development, scientific research, technology transfer and high-tech agriculture and aquaculture.

These areas were highlighted at a meeting between Can Tho leaders and a delegation of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party officials at the deputy ministerial level and equivalent positions, held at Can Tho University on October 14. The meeting was part of a field study and thematic exchange programme jointly organised by the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen stressed that the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos constitute an invaluable common asset of strategic significance to both countries’ national construction and defence.

Within this relationship, cooperation between the two Parties plays a foundational role, he said, adding that exchanges of experience in Party building, leadership and management capacity enhancement, and personnel training will help strengthen the political basis of bilateral ties and effectively implement high-level cooperation orientations.

Following the administrative reorganisation in July 2025, Can Tho entered a new phase of development, with an area of approximately 6,360 sq.km and a population of around 4.2 million. This has created fresh momentum for the city to promote its role as an economic, educational, commercial and logistics hub of the Mekong Delta.

Building on its strengths in agriculture, aquaculture, processing industries and regional connectivity infrastructure, the city has made improving the quality of its officials and developing a highly skilled workforce a priority to support rapid and sustainable growth.

With major educational and research institutions, the city stands ready to share experience with Lao agencies and localities in political system building, personnel training and applying scientific knowledge to socio-economic development. It also looks forward to learning from Laos’s valuable experience in national governance and development.

Keovisouk Solaphom, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Technology and Communications of Laos, who led the delegation, praised Can Tho’s socio-economic achievements, apparatus reforms and educational development.

He noted that the two sides have exchanged views on scientific and technical personnel training, and technology transfer for high-tech agriculture, and development of local officials.

Both sides expressed their readiness to facilitate delegation exchanges and expand practical cooperation between Can Tho and Lao ministries, sectors and localities, contributing to the enduring friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the Lao delegation visited a high-tech recirculating aquaculture model at the College of Aquaculture and Fisheries under Can Tho University to explore technical solutions with potential for practical application.

Earlier the same day, they offered incense in tribute to the Hung Kings and national predecessors of Vietnam at the Hung Kings Temple in Can Tho and visited an exhibition of historical documents and traditional Vietnamese cultural heritage./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Can Tho #Lao localities Can Tho Laos
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with top Lao leader in Vientiane

The two leaders affirmed that both countries consistently attach the highest priority to preserving and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, describing the relationship as a special bond between the two Parties, States and people and a foundation for jointly creating and sharing development opportunities.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) holds talks with his Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane on October 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung holds talks with Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith

The two leaders affirmed that defence and security cooperation remains a pillar of the bilateral ties, agreeing to strengthen coordination in maintaining security, political stability and social order, combating transnational crime, drug-related crime, human trafficking, smuggling and high-tech crime, and managing and protecting the shared border.

See more

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) receives General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos, in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hosts Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister

Highlighting defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral ties, General Secretary and President To Lam called for stronger strategic political trust, effective exchanges and defence dialogues at all levels, substantive implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms, and closer coordination between agencies, units, military regions, services and armed forces of the two countries.

An overview of the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia strengthen defence cooperation

Vietnam gives top priority to strengthening its close and trusted relations with Laos and Cambodia, expressing deep appreciation for their valuable support during the country’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its current nation-building and safeguarding efforts, said General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam.

NA President Tran Thanh Man arrives at Zaoyuan revolutionary site, China’s Shaanxi province, on October 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA President tours revolutionary sites in China’s Shaanxi

NA President Man and his delegation travelled to Yan’an by high-speed train. The city is regarded as the cradle of China’s revolution and a symbol of resilience, solidarity and self-reliance. It also bears the imprint of Nguyen Ai Quoc, or President Ho Chi Minh, whose revolutionary activities during his time in China contributed to the Chinese revolution and the international communist movement.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung (right) and Czech Deputy Justice Minister Adam Šimice (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic enhance law enforcement cooperation

To deepen cooperation, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung proposed regular exchanges of delegations and experience in combating organised and transnational crime, drug-related offences, money laundering, high-tech crime and environmental crime.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili receives Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Vice President meets with Georgian leaders

Kavelashvili said Xuan's visit is expected to consolidate political trust, deepen mutual understanding and propel ties across all levels and sectors. He welcomed the strides in the bilateral relationship, particularly continued meetings and conservations between leaders and consultation mechanisms between agencies of the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaisone at their meeting on October 13 (Photo: VNA)

Defence, security cooperation is an important pillar of Vietnam–Laos ties: PM

Expressing his pleasure at the positive development of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, the PM highlighted defence and security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral ties. He praised the two defence ministries and armies for implementing high-level agreements, strengthening mutual trust and helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment conducive to socio-economic development.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (left) and his Cambodian counterpart General Tea Seiha review the Honour Guard of the Vietnam People's Army (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia sign defence cooperation plan for 2027

Giang called on agencies and units of the two defence ministries to implement agreed cooperation programmes, focusing on political and ideological education to strengthen political trust, and cooperation between military services and arms. The two sides should step up coordination in border management and protection to build a Vietnam-Cambodia border of peace, cooperation and development.