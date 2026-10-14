Business

Vietnam-Cambodia trade expo promotes bilateral economic cooperation

The Vietnam-Cambodia Business Networking and Product Promotion Exposition has become a key trade promotion event, creating business and investment opportunities while strengthening mutual understanding and trust between the two countries’ armies, people and enterprises.

Representatives of the organising committee at the opening ceremony of the fair (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of the organising committee at the opening ceremony of the fair (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnam-Cambodia Business Networking and Product Promotion Exposition (VIDEX CAMBODIA 2026) opened in Phnom Penh on October 14, bringing together 150 organisations and businesses with 189 booths to promote trade, investment and bilateral cooperation.

Held at the Koh Pich (Diamond Island) Convention and Exhibition Centre, the fair is jointly organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence. It features 25 military-affiliated enterprises and units and 125 civilian organisations and businesses across 10,000 sq.m.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyen Quang Ngoc said the fair has become a key trade promotion event, creating business and investment opportunities while strengthening mutual understanding and trust between the two countries’ armies, people and enterprises.

​This year’s event takes place as Vietnam and Cambodia prepare for the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2027, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

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Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyen Quang Ngoc and delegates visit Viettel’s booth (Photo: VNA)

Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence General Tan Thanna described the fair as an important platform for businesses to seek partners and explore cooperation opportunities. Amid global and regional uncertainties and supply chain restructuring, he said, both countries have continued to prioritise connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation, with bilateral ties expanding in trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

He expressed his hope that the fair will become a regular event and pledged to promote more effective economic and defence cooperation, particularly in defence industry and military trade.

​Col. Mai Quoc Truong, Deputy Chief of Staff of the General Department of Defence Industry and a member of the organising committee, said the fair showcases selected products and services in an exhibition space combining modern technology with traditional symbols, including Vietnam’s One Pillar Pagoda and Cambodia’s Angkor Wat.

New features include 3D experiences, digital technologies and online trade, alongside areas for cultural exchanges, defence industry products and culinary activities.

​Viettel Cambodia (MetFone) General Director Cao Manh Duc said at the event, the company is presenting artificial intelligence, green energy, digital finance, digital services and smart-city solutions to support Cambodia’s digital transformation. He called for more Vietnamese and foreign investment in the country.

Son Sarin, General Director of Cambodian coffee producer ACC, said the company is introducing locally developed Khmer-branded coffee products and plans to expand production and diversify its range in response to market demand.

At the opening ceremony, the organisers and military-affiliated enterprises presented 30 computers and 10 printers to Cambodia’s defence and commerce ministries. More than 2,000 gift packages of products made by military-affiliated enterprises will also be distributed to Cambodian residents and visitors.

Daily activities will include cultural performances, traditional music and dance, food experiences and virtual-reality tours of Vietnamese cultural heritage sites, helping promote the two countries’ cultures and longstanding friendship./.

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