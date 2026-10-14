Business

Association strengthens Vietnamese businesses' links to European markets

From fashion and Vietnamese cuisine to renewable energy, Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg – Benelux region – share a common goal of bringing more Vietnamese products and brands to European consumers.

Nguyen Thanh Vinh, Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (VBAB) and Chief Executive Officer of clothing company Sir Taillor. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thanh Vinh, Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (VBAB) and Chief Executive Officer of clothing company Sir Taillor. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – Connecting Vietnamese businesses with one another, domestic partners and European companies is a key priority of the Vietnamese Business Association in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (VBAB) as it works to expand the presence of Vietnamese products and brands in Europe.

From fashion and Vietnamese cuisine to renewable energy, Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg – Benelux region – share a common goal of bringing more Vietnamese products and brands to European consumers. Their association serves as a bridge to strengthen cooperation, share market knowledge and create new business opportunities.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Brussels on Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day (October 13), Nguyen Thanh Vinh, Chairman of the VBAB and Chief Executive Officer of clothing company Sir Taillor, said the association was established in November 2024 with around 60 members in Belgium. It has since expanded its activities to the Netherlands and Luxembourg, established representatives in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and strengthened ties with other Vietnamese business associations across Europe.

Its management team comprises entrepreneurs who have established themselves in different fields and share a commitment to connecting Vietnamese businesses with partners at home and in Europe.

To expand its network, the VBAB has cooperated with the Vietnamese Business Association in the UK (VBUK), linking London, a major financial and commercial centre, with Brussels, the heart of the European Union’s institutions and policymaking. It has also worked with the Vietnamese Intellectuals Association in Belgium and Luxembourg (ViLaB) to organise larger events and joined the Vietnam Trade Office in Belgium in trade promotion activities, including the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vinh said the Benelux region offers Vietnamese businesses a strategic gateway to the European market. The ports of Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium are major entry points for Asian goods, while Brussels provides access to EU institutions and information on regulations and market priorities.

In 2025, trade between Vietnam and the Netherlands reached 14.3 billion USD, making the Netherlands Vietnam’s largest export market in the EU. Meanwhile, although the scale of trade between Vietnam and Belgium is smaller, Belgium still plays an irreplaceable role as an institutional gateway.

The EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), in force for more than six years, has created favourable conditions for trade, with tariffs on most product lines reduced to zero. Vinh said Vietnamese businesses in Benelux also benefited from their understanding of both markets and their experience of operating in Europe.

However, the benefits have not been shared equally. While some businesses have built import, distribution and partnership networks, many small and medium-sized enterprises still face resource constraints and limited access to distribution channels, he pointed out.

EU requirements on food safety, traceability, environmental protection, supply-chain responsibility and labelling pose significant challenges. In addition, the competitiveness of many businesses is still limited due to their small scale and the lack of long-term cooperative relationships with importers. Business face difficulties in accessing the market also because they lack information about customers, distribution systems, and specialised regulations, while having to cover logistics, marketing, and certification costs.

“EVFTA does not automatically generate orders. The agreement opens the door, but businesses need production capacity, quality, certification and a long-term market development strategy to walk through it,” Vinh said.

Regarding Vietnamese products’ position in Belgian market, Vinh said that Vietnamese textiles, footwear and fashion products have established a presence in Belgium, mainly through contract manufacturing for major brands. Coffee, pepper, spices, processed agricultural products, furniture and industrial goods are also available in the market.

He sees further potential for environmentally friendly products, sustainable materials, traceable goods and software outsourcing services.

Vietnamese companies should move beyond contract manufacturing towards building their own brands, shift from raw materials to processed products and compete on quality, design and reliability rather than price alone, he suggested.

To turn these opportunities into concrete results, Vinh called for closer coordination among trade promotion agencies, Vietnam’s trade offices in Europe and business associations. Sharing market intelligence, buyer requirements, potential partners and investment opportunities will help Vietnamese companies approach European customers more effectively.

VBAB also hopes to participate in Vietnamese delegations visiting and negotiating with European partners, while receiving timely updates on policy developments and cooperation priorities, he added./.

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