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Deputy PM calls for strict implementation of five “no’s” to combat IUU fishing

Deputy PM Ho Quoc Dung affirmed that combating IUU fishing and removing the EC’s "yellow card" must go hand in hand with sustainable fisheries development, marine economic growth and improved livelihoods for coastal communities.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the 36th meeting of the National Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control and Sustainable Fisheries Development in Hanoi on October 13. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the 36th meeting of the National Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control and Sustainable Fisheries Development in Hanoi on October 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung on October 13 called on ministries, sectors and coastal localities to strictly implement five “no’s” in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, stressing that removing the European Commission’s (EC) “yellow card” warning by the end of this year is a particularly important political task linked to sustainable fisheries development.

Chairing the 36th meeting of the National Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control and Sustainable Fisheries Development in Hanoi, Dung acknowledged the efforts made by ministries, sectors and localities, particularly since the committee’s previous meeting. He also commended press agencies for their active role in public communications on the issue.

The Deputy PM stressed that the five “no’s” must be strictly observed: no Vietnamese fishing vessels detained by foreign authorities; no fishing vessels operating without meeting eligibility requirements; no unresolved or prolonged cases of violations involving vessel monitoring systems (VMS); no seafood consignments without traceable origins; and no discrepancies between reported figures and actual data, records and circumstances.

He emphasised that all reports must be accurate and truthful, with data consistent and synchronised across systems.

To achieve these goals, Dung assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate IUU fishing prevention efforts, closely follow the Prime Minister-issued action plan and work proactively with relevant agencies and localities to thoroughly address shortcomings identified by the EC.

The ministry was also asked to establish a regular focal point to receive and respond to the EC’s concerns, provide explanations and promptly supply evidence of corrective actions rather than waiting for steering committee meetings.

Relevant ministries and agencies were urged to strengthen state management as well as coordination in the inspection and control of fishing vessels entering and leaving ports, vessel registration, technical inspections, the issuance of fishing licences and the monitoring of offshore activities.

The Ministry of National Defence must maintain forces in key maritime areas and waters bordering other countries, intensify patrols and prevent Vietnamese fishing vessels from operating illegally in foreign waters.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security was asked to step up investigations and strictly handle violations, including document fraud, origin fraud and illegal fishing arrangements, with criminal proceedings considered where sufficient legal grounds exist.

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Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the 36th meeting of the National Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control and Sustainable Fisheries Development in Hanoi on October 13. (Photo: VNA)

Dung stressed that the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of all 22 coastal provinces and cities must directly lead and take full responsibility for local results, rather than delegating the task entirely to deputies or specialised agencies. Localities where violations persist or progress remains slow must review their performance and clarify the responsibility of their leaders.

He also called for accelerated standardisation and updating of fishing vessel data on the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT), with basic completion targeted for 2026, alongside improved connectivity and interoperability among digital management systems.

Beyond the immediate task of removing the "yellow card", the Deputy PM underlined the need to ensure long-term sustainable fisheries development through investment in fishing ports and infrastructure, greater application of science and technology, and improvements in aquaculture, fishing, processing, market development and product value.

Industry associations, particularly the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, were urged to promptly identify and help resolve difficulties facing businesses, contributing to the target of more than 12 billion USD in aquatic exports in 2026.

The Deputy PM affirmed that combating IUU fishing and removing the EC’s "yellow card" must go hand in hand with sustainable fisheries development, marine economic growth and improved livelihoods for coastal communities.

As of September 30, all 80,003 fishing vessels measuring 6 metres or longer had been registered and updated in the national fisheries database, while around 96% held valid fishing licences. Vietnam had fully implemented 31 of the 38 recommendations made by the EC following its fifth inspection, with results verified. Five recommendations were being further addressed according to the roadmap, while two remained under discussion with the EC for further clarification.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is finalising a consolidated report on recommendation implementation results, which is expected to be submitted to the EC before October 15./.

VNA
#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung #IUU fishing
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