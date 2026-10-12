Business

Top leader pledges support for firms, presses tech self-reliance

The country needs more firms that master technologies, build trusted brands and run production networks able to compete globally. Progress over the next five to 10 years must show up in productivity, job quality and market position, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Party and State value entrepreneurs’ dedication, protect their legitimate rights and interests, and offer all possible support to them to realise their potential and achieve legitimate prosperity, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

Meeting with representatives of outstanding companies in Hanoi on October 12 ahead of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day (October 13), General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam aims to become a modern-industry, upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a developed, high-income one by 2045. These goals must be translated into concrete schemes, projects, products and capabilities.

The country needs more firms that master technologies, build trusted brands and run production networks able to compete globally. Progress over the next five to 10 years must show up in productivity, job quality and market position, he said, adding that the State will honour its commitments, while firms must invest for the long term, obey the law and share responsibility for workers and the community.

He called for stronger confidence and a stable, favourable, transparent and fair low-cost business environment, along with substantive action on corporate difficulties. Policies must be consistent, shaped through consultation, assessed for impact and paired with appropriate roadmaps.

The Government should maintain macro-economic stability, control inflation, safeguard major economic balances and clear obstacles in land, planning, investment and construction, with clear responsibilities and deadlines. It should prioritise projects that can quickly add production capacity. Administrative procedures and data systems should be interconnected to cut paperwork, time and costs substantially. Guidance and early warnings should reduce the risk of legal violations, and a long-term National Brand Strategy should be built on companies’ genuine competitiveness.

He urged entrepreneurs to put technology, people and governance at the centre of their strategies, build on their strengths, invest persistently and make high-value products. Digital technology and artificial intelligence must lift productivity, quality and efficiency. The drive to advance must show up in technological self-reliance and tangible results.

Businesses, universities and research institutes should be linked more closely, from commissioning research to application and market development, while barriers in financing, intellectual property and benefit-sharing are cleared. Testing and certification facilities and shared services should be developed at affordable cost for small companies.

Stronger linkages, more market opportunities and fair competition are also needed so companies can grow together. State-owned enterprises must use resources efficiently and focus on key sectors, essential infrastructure and foundational technologies, combining operational autonomy with accountability and opening opportunities for domestic firms.

Production links with foreign-invested enterprises should be stronger and must generate orders and improve skills, technology and capacity. The State must ensure transparent, competitive public procurement, create opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, and help business households with accounting, management, digital platforms and market access so they can become formal enterprises. Access to resources must be fair, with favourable conditions for new entrants and capable firms looking to expand.

To uphold entrepreneurs’ role in building an independent, self-reliant economy alongside global integration, he urged businesses to master critical production stages, diversify markets and supply sources, respond proactively to volatility and bolster the domestic market through distribution networks, product and service quality, and branding.

He stressed that companies must ensure workplace safety, adequate incomes, employee benefits and skill development opportunities, use natural resources responsibly, meet tax obligations and stay committed to their communities.

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Top leader To Lam and oustanding entrepreneurs (Photo: VNA)

Over the past nearly two years, the Party Central Committee has issued a series of resolutions on socio-economic development to pave the way for business operations, production and labour, and set a legal framework for them, he noted.

The 14th Party Central Committee’s fourth plenum adopted a regulation on Party members’ involvement in business activities, under which the Party encourages members to build legitimate wealth while preserving the Party’s nature, strengthening Party building in the non-state sector and upholding integrity in public service.

The top leader called on Party committees and authorities at all levels to follow these orientations consistently, keep up regular dialogue and promptly address business proposals in line with the law. They must ensure seamless services for businesses through decentralisation, delegation of authority and the shift to a two-tier local administration model, while upholding the role of Party organisations and members in fostering solidarity, caring for workers and expanding production.

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and industry associations were assigned to conduct data-driven, evidence-based policy research and review; identify common obstacles, monitor proposals through to resolution, provide honest feedback on outcomes, and improve the quality of support in management, law, technology, standards, global integration and business networking./.

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