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Can Tho, Italy seek to expand cooperation in healthcare, climate change response

Can Tho city sees significant room for expanding trade and investment ties with Italy. Stronger business connections and trade promotion are expected to help both sides make better use of their respective strengths and build more substantive and sustainable economic cooperation.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho People’s Committee (R), meets with Italian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alessandra Tognonato on October 12. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho People’s Committee (R), meets with Italian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alessandra Tognonato on October 12. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Italy are seeking to strengthen cooperation in healthcare, climate change response and trade, building on their respective strengths and untapped potential to promote sustainable development and economic ties.

On October 12, Italian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alessandra Tognonato and her delegation met with representatives of the Can Tho People’s Committee to discuss prospects for cooperation in healthcare and climate change response.

Tognonato said Can Tho has gained new development opportunities following the administrative merger, creating greater potential for cooperation. Italian localities and partners are interested in exploring opportunities in the city to strengthen bilateral ties.

Healthcare, particularly public healthcare, is among Italy’s development priorities, she stated, adding Italian experts have also participated in Mekong forums on climate change, sharing expertise and contributing to discussions on related issues.

Italy hopes to introduce more partners and scientific organisations to support Can Tho in addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development, she noted.

Following its administrative merger with Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces, Can Tho covers approximately 6,360 square kilometres and has a population of around 4.2 million. The city has strengths in agriculture, fisheries, processing industries, trade and services, as well as port facilities, an airport and transport networks connecting it with other localities.

These advantages provide a foundation for Can Tho to develop into a regional centre for economic activities, trade, logistics and goods distribution.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, said Italy has strengths in high-tech agriculture, transport and logistics, which are also among the city’s investment priorities.

She expressed her hope that the Italian Consul General would help connect Italian partners with Can Tho, opening up cooperation opportunities in healthcare, education and climate change response. She also called for stronger business links and trade promotion activities to make better use of the two sides’ economic potential.

Can Tho aims to become a regional healthcare centre and needs international partners to support primary healthcare and public health programmes and projects, she said.

According to Diep, the city has received effective assistance from non-governmental organisations, including medical equipment, medicines and supplies for local healthcare facilities. It also plans to upgrade selected existing hospitals into specialised facilities serving the wider region, in line with the Ministry of Health’s master plan.

Alongside funding from the city and the Government, international resources, including those from Italy, will be important to achieving these goals, she stressed.

In the first eight months of 2026, Can Tho’s exports to Italy reached 3.4 million USD, while imports totalled 2.1 million USD.

The city sees significant room for expanding trade and investment ties with Italy. Stronger business connections and trade promotion are expected to help both sides make better use of their respective strengths and build more substantive and sustainable economic cooperation./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Can Tho #Italy #agriculture #healthcare #climate change response Can Tho Italy
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