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World Economic Forum to co-brand Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City

On October 27, the forum will host 16 thematic sessions across three parallel venues, focusing on AI – quantum, finance – digital economy – autonomy, and manufacturing – sustainability – next generation. Two sessions will be jointly organised with the WEF, addressing “Repositioning Vietnam and ASEAN in Global Value Chains” and “From AI Deployment to Future Manufacturing Workforce Readiness”.

Then Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the Autumn Economic Forum 2025 on November 26 last year. (Photo: VNA)
Then Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the Autumn Economic Forum 2025 on November 26 last year. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Autumn Economic Forum 2026 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 26 to 29 under the theme “Collaboration in a New Era”.

It is expected to attract around 1,500 domestic and international delegates, Le Truong Duy, Director of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC C4IR), said at a recent press briefing.

The main forum, to be co-branded with the World Economic Forum (WEF), will be held on October 27 and 28, with a high-level plenary session themed “The Convergence of New Global Growth Engines” and a dialogue with the Vietnamese Prime Minister on positioning Vietnam in the global future on October 28, along with a plenary discussion and a dialogue involving ministerial-level leaders from various countries.

On October 27, the forum will host 16 thematic sessions across three parallel venues, focusing on AI – quantum, finance – digital economy – autonomy, and manufacturing – sustainability – next generation. Two sessions will be jointly organised with the WEF, addressing “Repositioning Vietnam and ASEAN in Global Value Chains” and “From AI Deployment to Future Manufacturing Workforce Readiness”.

Other activities will include international conferences on promoting the dual transition – digital and green transformation – in key industrial sectors towards carbon neutrality; exhibitions showcasing new technology solutions and innovation; Open Innovation Day 2026; the CEO 500 - TEA CONNECT programme; the annual meeting of the Global C4IR Network; and bilateral investment promotion workshops.

The organisers noted that WEF co-branding with the Autumn Economic Forum is unprecedented. The partnership will help disseminate information about the event throughout the global network of Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, while reflecting international interest in the forum.

The foum takes place as Vietnam enters a new era of development, targeting annual GDP growth of over 10% and a digital economy accounting for 30% of GDP by 2030. Achieving these goals requires international resources, including capital, technology and strategic partnerships. As one of Vietnam’s leading economic and innovation hubs, Ho Chi Minh City is well positioned to attract such resources.

The forum aims to promote Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam as attractive, transparent and dynamic investment destinations, connecting regional and global initiatives, resources and partners./.

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