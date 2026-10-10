Ca Mau Airport to reopen on November 29 after year-long upgrade

Ca Mau (VNA) – Ca Mau Airport is set to resume commercial flights on November 29, after being closed for over a year due to renovations.



The reopening will shorten the distance between Vietnam's southernmost region and major economic hubs. It is also expected to give local growth a major lift and help Ca Mau province reach double-digit expansion.



Pham Thanh Lam, Director of the airport, said tickets for Vietnam Airlines’ Ca Mau–Ho Chi Minh City route will go on sale for flights starting on November 29.



Daily flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Ca Mau are scheduled from 12:50 to 13:55, with the return leg running from 14:50 to 15:50. Both routes will use Airbus A321 aircraft, with fares of 924,000–964,000 VND, inclusive of ticketing service fees.



The Ca Mau provincial People’s Committee is working with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and Ca Mau Airport to add other domestic destinations, with Ca Mau–Hanoi service a key priority, Lam said.



Lam called the airport’s expansion and upgrade one of the province’s key infrastructure projects. Contractors and construction units are working around the clock to meet the late November deadline.



Nguyen Hoang Giang, Director of the Flight Management Engineering Co. Ltd. under the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation, said the company ran eight test flights at altitudes from 1,000 feet to flight level FL300, following prescribed flight profiles. Flight inspection and calibration with an actual aircraft showed that all of Ca Mau’s secondary radar stations met surveillance requirements for the airspace over the country’s southernmost region.



The flight crew conducted additional tests and calibration procedures to thoroughly evaluate radar performance. The results showed the stations met the International Civil Aviation Organisation's recommended practices, he said.



Nguyen Le Tu, Director of the management board for the airport expansion and upgrade project, said contractors have deployed more than 400 workers and hundreds of machines and vehicles to speed up runway construction. The terminal package is more than 95% complete, with the remaining work focused on finishing sound and lighting systems and outdoor areas.



Under the 2021–2030 master plan, Ca Mau Airport is classified as a 4C facility with an annual capacity of one million passengers and 1,000 tonnes of cargo. It is designed to handle Code C aircraft, including the Airbus A320 and A321 or equivalents. By 2050, capacity is slated to rise to three million passengers and 3,000 tonnes of cargo a year, with the 4C classification unchanged./.

VNA