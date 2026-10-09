Vinpearl, Viettel-CHT top Vietnam’s “Enterprise of Choice” staff vote

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – CareerViet and Amco Vietnam held the “Enterprise of Choice 2026” Awards in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, based on votes from more than 82,400 employees of over 7,300 companies across 30 industries.

Among large enterprises, Vinpearl topped the overall rankings and led the hotel and tourism sector. Others in the top 10 were Vinamilk, Masan Consumer, Hoa Sen Group, Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex, Masan Group, FPT IS, Acecook Vietnam, Viettel Construction and Lotte Mart.

Viettel-CHT (Viettel IDC) took first place among medium-sized enterprises. IIG Vietnam, Yakult Vietnam, McDonald’s Vietnam, Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 3 (EVNPECC3), PREP, Duytan Recycling, Vua Nem, Bao Viet Securities and ADC Plastic rounded out the top 10.

The vote also named leaders in individual industries, showing how employer-brand appeal differs across sectors.

In the group of large enterprises, Masan Consumer led fast-moving consumer goods and multi-industry, Japfa Comfeed Vietnam topped agriculture, forestry and fisheries, and Hoya Lens Vietnam led manufacturing.

Among medium-sized firms, Searefico E&C ranked first in construction and building materials, QP Holdings placed fourth in real estate and leasing, and Adigit Asia topped advertising, journalism, information and communications.

Beyond the overall rankings, this year’s edition again recognised employers’ popularity among employees, job seekers and different workforce groups through several award categories.

In “Most loved by internal employees” category, Viet A Commercial Joint Stock Bank and Cathay Life Vietnam ranked first among large and medium-sized enterprises, respectively. In “Outstanding candidate experience”, Vinamilk and Yakult Vietnam topped the two categories, respectively.

New categories included “Most admired by business leaders” where Vietcombank and Viettel-CHT took the top spots among large and medium-sized firms, respectively. Masan Consumer and Viettel-CHT led their respective categories in “Most loved by young professionals”.

In “Sustainable development enterprise,” Hoa Sen Group and Viettel-CHT ranked first among large and medium-sized enterprises, respectively.

Tran Lien Phuong, Research Director at Amco Vietnam, said employees’ appreciation of and trust in companies are increasingly shaped by multiple factors beyond income and job opportunities. They include corporate culture, working environment, recruitment experience, career development prospects and sustainability strategies.

Generation Z and Generation Y made up 96% of all voters, underscoring the importance of trust and engagement among younger workers./.​