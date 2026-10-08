Cross-border e-commerce opens new export opportunities for Vietnamese businesses

​Hanoi (VNA) – Cross-border e-commerce has become an important trend in global trade, creating new export opportunities for Vietnamese businesses, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, Lai Viet Anh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, said at the 2026 Vietnam Online Import-Export Forum (VOIEF) in Hanoi on October 8.

Vietnam's e-commerce market reached approximately 31 billion USD in 2025, ranking among the world's top 10 and third in ASEAN, she said, adding that this had laid the foundation for digital exports.

Notably, exports through e-commerce channels surged 78%, reflecting a strong shift towards online platforms. However, the total value of imports and exports through these channels remained relatively modest at around 4.45 billion USD, indicating significant room for further growth this year and beyond.

Co-organised by the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) and the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the forum focused on the impact of digital transformation on customs.

The event brought together more than 250 representatives from State management agencies, businesses, e-commerce platforms, logistics providers, export support organisations and the cross-border e-commerce sector. It provided a platform to discuss policy changes, assess the impact of digital transformation on customs management, and identify emerging opportunities and requirements for businesses entering international markets.

VOIEF is part of VECOM's Cross-border E-commerce Promotion Programme, which has been implemented regularly since 2017 to assess opportunities and challenges, discuss relevant policies and solutions, and share measures to support the development of cross-border e-commerce.

Sharing practical experience in supporting businesses with online exports, Tran Minh Thang from the Trade Promotion Policy Division of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the MoIT said many companies still faced difficulties navigating the export process.

Businesses often had to identify and verify partners independently and work with multiple service providers at different stages, from finding international customers and managing risks to obtaining cargo insurance, meeting increasingly stringent import-market requirements, arranging transportation and completing customs clearance, he noted.

This fragmented approach prolonged export preparation, increased transaction costs and exposed businesses to risks, particularly those entering international markets for the first time.

Digital transformation in customs is creating fresh momentum for online exports, while innovations such as digital insurance and AI agents are helping businesses strengthen their competitiveness and improve cross-border trade performance, he said.

At the forum, four partners – OSB, the Military Insurance Corporation (MIC), Vinacontrol and T&M Logistics – signed a memorandum of understanding under VECOM's auspices and launched the 4C GO GLOBAL service package.

The initiative provides an integrated range of services designed to help Vietnamese businesses expand exports through online channels in a proactive, secure and sustainable manner.

The package brings together four service areas covering different stages of the export process. OSB, an authorised Alibaba.com agent in Vietnam since 2009, helps businesses find international customers and develop overseas markets through the e-commerce platform.

MIC provides advice on risk management and international cargo insurance, from policy registration to claims support. Vinacontrol offers certification and goods inspection services to help exporters meet compliance requirements, while T&M Logistics advises on transportation options and customs procedures to ensure goods reach international customers.

The cooperation marks the first initiative to bring these four service areas together in a single integrated package, enabling businesses to access end-to-end export support through one point of contact rather than identifying and coordinating with separate providers at each stage./.

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