EVNNPT seeks over 224 mln USD in bank loans for grid expansion

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) is soliciting competitive bids from banks to arrange up to 200.9 million EUR (224.9 million USD) in loans for eight power transmission projects.

EVNNPT, the investor in the projects, has tapped the National Power Transmission Project Management Board (NPTPMB), the Northern Power Projects Management Board (NPMB) and the Southern Power Projects Management Board (SPMB) to manage them.

Three projects account for part of the financing need, including 13.3 million EUR for the 220kV Ung Hoa substation and connection lines, 18.6 million EUR for the 220kV Tan Viet substation and the 220kV Tan Viet–Gia Loc–Pho Noi line, and 35.3 million EUR for the 220kV substation connecting the Dong Anh–Van Tri transmission line.

The other five projects need 31.6 million EUR for the 220kV Ben Cat 2 substation and connection lines, 20.1 million EUR for the 220kV Thanh Ha substation and connection lines, 13.5 million EUR for the 220kV Ly Nhan substation and connection lines, and 29.5 million EUR for the 220kV Bac Ninh 500kV–Bac Ninh 4 transmission line. The largest single ask is 39 million EUR for the 500kV Long An substation and connection lines.

Perspective view of the 220kV Ung Hoa substation and connection lines (Photo: VNA)

The projects are expected to boost transmission capacity and meet rising electricity demand in northern and southern Vietnam, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh, Tay Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City. They will also reinforce grid interconnections, relieve load on existing substations and lines, improve the reliability, safety and stability of power system operations, and cut power losses.

Projects in Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Hai Phong target growing industrial and urban demand, while those in Tay Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City will lift supply capacity in areas undergoing rapid economic and industrial development.

Banks must submit bid proposals to EVNNPT's Finance and Accounting Department by 8:30 on November 27, 2026./.

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