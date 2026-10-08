Reference exchange rate continues going down on October 8

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,634 VND/USD on October 8, down 4 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,916 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,352 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also decreased from the October 7 trading session.



At 8:25 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,790 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,170 VND/USD, down 10 VND from the previous session./.





VNA